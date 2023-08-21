Before his show started at the O2 Arena in London, Asake took time to show respect to the souls of the two ladies who passed away at his UK concert in December.

A mum of two, Rebecca Ikumelo, and 23-year-old security detail, Gabrielle Hutchinson, lost their lives due to the crowd surge at the Asake show in the UK

The crowd got emotional as the tribute played, and from the reactions, the singer won them over with the heartfelt gesture.

Fans of Asake thronged to the O2 Arena in London for a night of fun with the Mr Money hitmaker, and from videos online, it was a hit.

However, there was an emotional moment before the fun concert began as the singer and his team, paid tribute to lost souls.

At Asake's UK concert last year, things turned sour when the crowd went wild, and what should have been a fun night of music turned into a night of stampede and, eventually tears.

A video was made, and photos of the late Rebecca Ikumelo, a mum of two, and Gabrielle Hutchinson, a security detail, showed at intervals as solemn words paid them tribute.

The crowd went emotional in that moment, and from the reception the tribute got, Asake did well. To prevent a repetition of the unfortunate incident, the singer and his team made security a top priority coming at the O2 Arena,

Watch the video below:

How did Asake arrive at the O2 Arena?

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Asake delivered one hell of a performance at his 02 Arena music concert, and clips from the show made headlines.

Asake's entrance for his latest show at the 02 was one of the major highlights of the concert as the singer was seen arriving on stage for the show from a helicopter in the middle of the auditorium.

Asake is probably just the sixth Nigerian singer to sell out the 02 Arena in London multiple times.

What did a rich fan gift Asake?

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Asake, was shown love by a rich fan ahead of his show at the London O2 Arena.

Well-known Nigerian jeweller, Malivelihood, gifted the YBNL star a pair of diamond-encrusted shoes and a diamond Frank Muller designer wristwatch.

The music star was no doubt impressed with his gifts as he sported a huge smile on his face while showing them off for the camera after wearing them.

