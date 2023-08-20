Popular Nigerian singer Asake has been shown love from a rich fan ahead of his show at the London O2 Arena

The Basquiat singer was gifted a pair of diamond shoes and a designer wristwatch ahead of his groundbreaking show

The video of Asake collecting his gifts were posted online and it raised reactions from many netizens

Much loved Nigerian singer, Asake, has now been shown love by a rich fan ahead of his show at the London O2 Arena.

Well-known Nigerian jeweller, Malivelihood, gifted the YBNL star a pair of diamond-encrusted shoes and a diamond Frank Muller designer wristwatch.

In a video which was posted on Malivelihood’s official Instagram page and spotted by Legit.ng, Asake was seen unboxing his impressive gifts as his rich fan presented them to him.

Fans react to viral video as rich fan gifts Asake diamond shoes, wristwatch, ahead of London O2 Arena show.

Source: Instagram

The music star was no doubt impressed with his gifts as he sported a huge smile on his face while showing them off for the camera after wearing them.

See the video below:

See another video posted on @mufasatundeednut’s page below:

Reactions as rich fan gifts Asake diamond shoes and wristwatch ahead of O2 show

The video of the moment Asake’s rich fan gifted him the expensive diamond items ahead of his show at the London O2 Arena soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens.

Read some of them below:

Dflawless17:

“Did you know it took Asake less than two years to have a “Sold out” at O2 Arena, it took the like of Wizkid, David and Burna boy over ten years. There is something unique about this guy.”

drpraize:

“All this people , time is coming you won't see them again ooooo, they will move to the next reigning artiste!”

iam_savage11:

“He deserves it, this guy works so hard jeez.!!.”

ug_bby:

“Keep believing, your hustle go pay one day, Amen .”

naijablog.ng:

“I will never be poor Insha Allah >>>>”

I.karlis:

“Celebrities and shine shine wears are like this .”

pauldgoodguy:

“everywhere blings .”

Iampepper_official:

“It’s actually not lonely at the top”

talk2mike03:

“Thank God For Asake's Blew Up, Then Olamide Baddoo For Helping Talents.. ❤️.”

