Social media has been agog as clips and highlights from Asake's latest show at the O2 Arena trend online

One of the highlights from the show that's got people talking was Asake's entrance, where he was air-dropped from a helicopter directly onto the stage

The Nigerian singer had earlier pulled a major stunt by selling out the 02 Arena within a week of the tickets going on sale

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Asake recently delivered a stellar performance at his 02 Arena music concert, and clips from the show have been making headlines.

Asake is the sixth Nigerian singer to repeatedly sell out the 02 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Photo of Asake dropping on stage from a helicopter for his 02 Arena concert. Photo credit: @wahalanetwork/@postsubman

Asake drops from a helicopter for his performance at 02 Arena

Asake's entrance for his latest show at the 02 was one of the major highlights of the concert as the singer was seen arriving on stage for the show from a helicopter in the middle of the auditorium.

Clips from the concert have been trending on social media, with fans reacting massively.

Watch the exciting moment below:

See how fans reacted to Asake's arrival

@bigabdul4oneluv:

"See who dem dey compare with Seyi."

@dinzzylb:

"Olamide must be really proud ASAKE to the world."

@readwise001:

"Make nobody compare this my Asake to that your seyi vibe again I beg you, this level is too much."

@yesnamie:

"Where the oloriburuku jatiti wey dey say him dey sing in Yoruba? Meanwhile Yoruba in the most popular and international tribe in Nigeria!"

@laredo149:

"Omo Asake na big name YBNL doings."

@wizkidayo_affairs:

"Asake wan do wetin take many artist years to do once."

@ola_rich_1:

"First to do it in history❤️ KING ASAKE To The WORLD."

@ohbaby_1233:

"If Asake like make he use Jet… Ani Chelsea lost 3-1 today with all their billion signings… Ward prowse cook both Enzo and Caicedo combine."

