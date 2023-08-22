The Imo state police command has reacted to the death of a United Kingdom-bound Nigerian identified simply as Wisdom Chukumerem

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed that although the police have launched a detailed investigation into the unfortunate development

Meanwhile, the family has urged the police to withdraw the case and allow them to bury their son

Owerri, Imo state - In what could be described as a shocking development, a United Kingdom-bound Nigerian, Wisdom Chukumerem has been sent to his early grave.

The 30-year-old Nigerian was shot dead by armed robbers at the World Bank junction roundabout in Owerri, the state capital, The Punch reported.

Imo state speaks as robbers kill UK-bound Nigerian man in Imo state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

According to the report, the father of two was said to be withdrawing money from a Point Of Sale (PoS) operator when his killers struck.

The deceased brother reveals what happened to the late Wisdom Chukumerem

Reacting, the immediate elder brother, identified as Shedrack, in an interview with The Punch on Monday, August 21st, 2023, gave a detailed account of what happened to his late brother.

He noted that the armed robbers who robbed the POS operator killed his brother after accusing him of calling policemen to storm the scene.

The distraught 32-year-old added that the appeals his brother made to the armed robbers that he was not calling policemen fell on deaf ears as they shot him dead on the spot.

Police react to the death of Wisdom Chukumerem

Speaking further on the development, the Imo state police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, said the investigation process has begun.

He added that the police would continue with their investigation and once the suspects are arrested, they would be arraigned for murder.

Source: Legit.ng