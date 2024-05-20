Bishop Crowther Seminary school in Awka, the capital city of Anambra state, was gutted by fire on Saturday

The cause of the fire which destroyed many students' properties is, till this moment, unknown

Only one student was reported dead and has been transported to mortuary by the authorities

A student's life was lost as fire gutted the inside of the Bishop Crowther Seminary School in Awka, the capital city of Anambra state.

Students' belongings were destroyed before the state's firefighters arrived at the scene to quell the raging flames.

The origin of the fire remains unknown. The picture is just for illustration purposes. Photo Credit: Lagos fire service

The disturbing incident, whose root cause has yet to be determined, occurred on Saturday, May 18, around 11:30 p.m.

The remains of the deceased has been taken to the morgue, The PUNCH reported.

The state Fire Service Chief, Chukwudi Chiketa explained that the fire was immediately contained after they deployed a fire truck to the location.

The chief has also visited the secondary to get details about the extent of the damage.

The principal of the school, Dr. Emedu, revealed that the only major casualty recorded was the death of a student.

He narrated that the hostel was badly hit with mattresses and other students' properties consumed by fire.

The statement read:

“The Fire Chief sympathised with the school management and the entire students of Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, urging them to take heart as God will console them in his own way. He also commiserated with the family of the deceased, who at the time of the visit were still on their way to the school, stating that it’s always painful and heartbreaking to lose a child, not to talk of in such a situation of fire outbreak. He prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The principal appreciated the firefighters for their timely intervention, which proved pivotal in stopping the flames from spreading to adjoining structures.

