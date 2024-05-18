Nigerian comedian Basketmouth’s ex-wife, Elsie, has caused a stir after finally speaking about their broken marriage online

The mum of three took to her social media page to address critics who had been blasting her over her posts after the end of her marriage

Elsie’s video on her broken relationship with Basketmouth drew a series of comments from netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Top Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth’s ex-wife, Elsie, has finally gone online to speak about their marriage.

Recall that in 2022, Basketmouth took to social media to announce the end of their marriage, leaving many netizens wondering if it was a joke. However, that was not the case.

Fans react as Basketmouth's ex-wife slams critics of her broken marriage. Photos: @elsieokpocha, @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the comedian’s ex-wife, Elsie, took to her Instagram page to speak on their broken marriage after getting comments from online trolls.

In the video post, she complained about people who would go under her comment section to tell her to go back to Basketmouth, claiming she was only pretending to be happy.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Elsie then went on to ask her critics why a woman would just decide to leave her marriage if nothing was wrong with it. She said:

“I don’t know why a woman will post a picture or a video of her living her life and you go under the comment section and you are seeing things like ‘go back to your husband’s house, I know you’re not happy, I know you’re just pretending’, how do you know that? Why would you think that a woman would wake up and decide to leave her marriage? No it doesn't work that way. Trust me both parties would have tried to work it out and the point where it’s not working out they go their separate ways, that’s how it works plus it’s not even your business to start with.”

Also in the video, Basketmouth’s ex-wife wondered why netizens were not in the comedian’s comment section telling him to return to her. According to her, people should do better.

She said:

“Why is it a problem that a woman decides to move on with her life and is doing her thing? Why do you think it’s okay for you to tell her what to do? How about going to tell the man to go back to his wife’s house? That’s why you constantly get blocked because you don’t know how to talk. If for anything, I feel you should share encouraging words.”

See her video below:

Netizens react as Basketmouth’s ex-wife speaks on their broken marriage

Read what some netizens had to say about the viral video below:

Victoria_onyi:

“No woman leaves a good man, know this and know peace ✌.”

ifexxofficial:

“But who dey see all these things go marry them as wife??”

Goodemma1280:

“If dem fit divorce Bill Gates who are thou. Make everybody do Wetin dem like. Since no Manuel follow us come from belle. Who marriage tire move ahead. Who fit plaster try plaster. Nobody de advice anybody here.”

thommysky01:

“Some people leave good relationship because they believe they can get something better out there. No relationship is actually perfect just make ur own work .”

eaglestrength07:

“The fact is that our level of tolerance in this generation has declined. We expect so much from others yet show little effort.”

its_ayinke1:

“Singles won marry, married won commot. This life no just balance .”

John_blaze_ogbuka:

“She said what she said and y’all don’t live with them. If both parties decides to go their separate ways peacefully I don’t think it’s any of your business. Some of una here wey dey talk no even know who una papa be sef.”

iam_mcculture:

“Hmmmmm. Marrying a comedian doesn't guarantee a happy marriage.”

Naija.bakers:

“No one leaves a happy marriage. ”

E_vereign:

“The same ppl bashed Osinachi for suffering silently in her marriage till she died. Some Nigerians no get sense.”

Misshembe:

“Anybody wey like Basket mouth carry your bag go him house, she say she no do again ehhhh. Leave her make she rest.”

Crowd remains silent as AY Makun shades Basketmouth at his show

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, made headlines over his beef with Basketmouth after he shaded his senior colleague at his show.

In a video making the rounds on social media, AY was seen on stage at his AY Live show when he performed his set.

The comedian replicated singer Portable’s popular Zazu Zeh track by adding a line about Basketmouth.

Source: Legit.ng