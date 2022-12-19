Unfortunately for Nigerian singer Asake, his recent concert in London did not only flop, but has cost two women their lives

There was a stampeded during the concert and the singer had to stop the show, and after the tragic death of a 33-year-old mum of two, a 23-year-old has also passed away

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced the terrible news and urged people with information to come forward

Just as the world is still trying to adjust to the fact that a mum of two unfortunately lost her life after getting injured at Asake's concert, another blow landed.

The Mayor of London sadly announced the passing of a 23-year-old woman Gabrielle Hutchinson who was a security detail attached to the O2 Academy in Brixton.

Nigerians react as another lady passes away after Asake's show Photo credit: @BBCNews/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The Mayor then urged anyone with information or footage from the incident to submit them to the police in order to ensure something tragic like that never happens again.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to the sad news

gatsegwasi:

"Mehn this is bad! Asake will be having regrets now. These families are grieving too. Why would you crash a concert without tickets? "

whalesplannet:

"The show management company has a lot of questions to answer."

dukepetre:

"These are the things that make me love my sitting room and bed more than concerts and clubs. So sad. RIP ladies."

lumipounds_hme:

"Which kind Wahala be this may their souls Rest in Peace "

mideronke:

"Which kain wahala be this , concert con turn something else . Asake better not do concert for now."

nimmy_____xx:

"God no artist deserve this we all want our name to be mentioned in a good way not all this may the Dead rest in perfect peace "

thatyorubagirls.blog:

"Akoba buruku leleyi o! God please let us not meet unfortunate circumstances when at the peak of our career!"

Asake issues statement as lady injured during stampede at his London show dies

It was indeed a trying time for Nigerian singer, Asake, who dealt with unfortunate outcomes from the stampede that occurred at his show in London.

The singer in a fresh Instagram post announced the sad passing of a 33-year-old lady identified as Rebecca Ikumelo who was among those who suffered serious injuries during the stampede.

Asake in his statement disclosed that Ikumelo who had been hospitalized since the accident on Thursday “sadly passed away.”

Source: Legit.ng