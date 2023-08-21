Nigeria's rave of the moment Asake has reacted to his recent concert at the prestigious 02 Arena in the UK

Asake, who was joined by the likes of Olamide, Tiwa Savage, and Lil Kesh, among others, said it was his first time performing at an arena

He further stressed that his latest feat has made him believe dreams do come true, which stirred comments from fans

The YBNL music star Asake, who continues to trend after shutting down the 20k capacity O2 Arena in London, UK, over the weekend, has broken his silence.

Asake, who Olamide signed to his record label, YBNL, in 2022, has gone on to join the likes of Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid on the list of Nigerian music stars who have sold-out the prestigious arena.

Asake says he has never performed at the O2 Arena. Credit: @burnaboygram @asakemusic @davido

Source: Instagram

Reacting to his latest achievement, the Lonely At The Top crooner revealed that performing at the O2 Arena was the first time he would believe that dreams do come true.

The singer said he had never been to the 02 Arena or got the chance to watch an artiste perform there.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The YBNL golden boy also added that the Arena he used to know was the one in school during theatre art class.

Watch Asake's video after selling out O2 Arena

Fans react to Asake's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from fans below:

iampacesetter:

"May our dreams come true."

prankhottiee:

"Ghana and Cameroon artist put together can't sold out 02 arena in the next 600 years."

oluwasegunelijah052020:

"Artiste of the year no cap. Why I no con dey see seyi vibes fan again? Shay dey don give up?."

lightjoint_electrik:

"Wow..... am so proud of this guy."

cashwire65:

"Keep it up Idan you just started…. Won da ron as u said wen Baddo jumped into ur song ."

Asake sets record with O2 Arena show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Asake trended online across all social media platforms in the Nigerian space over his UK show.

The Amapiano crooner set a new record as the sixth Nigerian artist to sell out the 02 Arena.

Also, his 'Asake Live at 02 Arena' show made history in terms of streaming, hitting over 100k streamers.

Source: Legit.ng