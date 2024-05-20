Portable has celebrated his music producer for bing consistent and helping him churn out hit songs

In a video sighted online, he finished working overnight with the producer and presented him a Lexus car and bundle of cash

This came a few days he was released from prison over failure to pay for a Mercedes-Benz he bought from a car dealer

Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka, Portable has rewarded his music producer who has been helping him turn out hit songs over the years.

In a video posted by the producer known as Upondeebeatz on Instagram, the controversial singer was handling over the key of the car to him.

He also gave him a bundle of cash as he thanked him for doing vigil just to get the best music out to the public.

Portable gives music producer car after arrest for car debt. Photo credit@portabledbaeby/upondeebeatz

Source: Instagram

Portable talks about people

In the recording, Zazu crooner, who was recently released, said that the people who laughed at him have been congratulating him.

Celebrating his victory over his constant controversy, he noted that there was always glory in every battle.

This came a few days after he was arrested for owning a car dealer. He had been called out by the man and later whisked away by the police.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video posted by the music producer. Here are some of the comments below:

@billyque_b:

"You deserved it."

@bukolanimi:

"His baby mamas dey ride okada."

@awanatibiyemi:

"Afibi babalawo."

@dammyrexofficial:

"More blessings big bro."

@bblackrecords:

"Congratulations Upon."

@titilayooloruntoba:

"I swear na portable be number one comedian. Number one lively musician."

@dullarboi:

"Congrats popo. You deserve it. More wins beo."

@_popsyaliyah:

"I swear Portable na ogba, the werey get the money ooo he no jus wan pay off the debt."

@iam_rapsouldy:

"He clear Congratulations."

@yungdrichpikin001:

"@portablebaeby E no go spoil for u."

Portable buys car for signee

Legit.ng had reported that Portable gave his record label signee, Young Duu a new car.

Portable noted that Young Duu was once taunted for helping with his car when he had no car.

He said he was rewarding his royalty to him.

Source: Legit.ng