Videos of veteran Nigerian singers PSquare delivering a fantastic live performance at the ongoing Afrobeat festival in Germany

In the trending viral video, the pair were seen rolling back the years with some of their famous dance moves and evergreen hits like Alingo and Do Me

Some of the other famous Nigerian artists that performed at the Afrobeat concert were Seyi Vibez, Asake, Oxlade, Runtown and Mr Eazi

Veteran Nigerian singers PSquare trends online as clips from their electrifying performance at the ongoing Afrobeat Festival in Berlin.

The singing brothers in the viral clips making the rounds online were seen rolling back the years with some sumptuous dance moves from yesteryears.

Clips from PSquare's explosive performance at the ongoing Afrobeat Fest in Berlin, Germany trends. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/@peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

It was quite a sight to see young concert-goers still vibing to some of the singing duo's songs from over a decade back.

Famous Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut shared clips of the performance on his page. He noted that seeing the PSquare brothers doing the Alingo dance moves gave him some nostalgia and brought back memories.

Peter Okoye reacted to the viral clip, thanking their fans. He wrote

"Og’s still holding it down around the Globe … Only Grace of God."

Watch clips of PSquare rolling back the years below:

See the reactions the performance stirred online

@chyddo:

"PSquare has those timeless songs that will never go out of style. They blew up when it was the hardest to blow up and your music have to be an actual hit for it to cross borders. They dont even need new songs out. These memories will last a lifetime."

@drkaysongz:

"One unique thing about Psquare are there dancing and singing performances ❤️ they motivate me me into singing."

@iamkingrudy:

"Old beef."

@mcettilieon07:

"The best to ever do it in Africa. Very electrifying. I like this comment if you love P Square."

@alvinmilli088:

"legendary psquare ….These guys still remains one of my fave till tomorrow.. only artist wey no get bad single or bad album for the industry…. .. Greatest of all time."

@mosesponon:

"Psquare don't need album in this life...they have enough songs to last them two lifetime... like all there songs are just."

@datgirltracy:

"I lost my voice tonight there were no dull moments The Legends Till next time in Berlin."

@chief__priest01:

"I watched like 7x... Una no fit fade walahi."

@riek_padiet:

"When are you guys going to stop singing old songs and start producing new songs we are bored of your old song .remember music industry is not the same as before."

@vickyranky06:

"Same thing i really wish 2baba wld be doing cox man got forever green songs."

@ogbuefiigotuk:

"This is what we call legends, even with old song they are still filling up stadiums. Real OLD CATS."

Source: Legit.ng