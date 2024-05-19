A video showing the grand celebration which some students held on their graduation day has left netizens in awe

In the video shared via Instagram, the students arrived the school in expensive cars and dashing outfits

Social media users who came across the clip took turns to express amazement over the sweet life enjoyed by the students

A set of graduating students of a high school in Miami have left netizens longing for riches after watching their video.

The viral video showed the students flaunting a great level of wealth as luxurious cars stormed the arena.

Graduating students arrive school in power bikes, convoy Photo credit: @mazitundeednut/Instagram.

Graduating students showcase riches on prom day

It was their prom day in school and the graduating students decided to 'shut down' everywhere.

Proms are usually held at the end of the academic year for students who are in their final year to celebrate their passing out of school.

In a trending video shared by @mazitundeednut, they arrived in costly cars and power bikes which lined up like a convoy with the students dressed in costly outfits inside the cars.

One by one, they alighted from the cars revealing their dashing outfits with great colour combinations.

Reactions trail video of school's prom day

The video quickly went viral, eliciting reactions from netizens including Nigerians who found the entire show intriguing.

Rotimi_stephen said:

"See my classmates."

Bryanemmanuel101 said:

"All black kids. I think blacks show off more and to me it’s a complex problem. Prom is supposed to be cute. Now it’s like Grammy awards show."

Demigodofhype reacted:

"If na Nigeria now EFCC go arrest everybody both camera man, driver and passersby."

Khall_me_dan said:

"2 years later they all be in kfc talking bout how cool prom was."

Favvys_cake_ added:

"Poor man pikin go think say na masquerade festival."

Yhemmie_w reacted:

"16-year-olds looking like 25yr olds. Our generation of parents are trying hard to raise woke kids that have all they missed as youth forgetting that there is time for everything. I pray my kids grow at their own pace. I pray I have all the resources to provide for them but also the ability to train them well."

Secondary school students arrive graduation in helicopter

