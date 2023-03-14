Popular Nigerian skit maker, Ogb Recent, is now a homeowner in a choice area in Lagos state

Taking to his official Instagram page, the comedian posted photos and a video showing his lovely new property

A number of the skit maker's fans took to his comment section to join him in celebrating his latest achievement

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Ogb Recent, made the news after he became a homeowner in an expensive part of Lagos.

The social media comedian took to his official Instagram page to share a series of posts as he announced his new property to fans.

Comedian Ogb Recent sheds tears after becoming homeowner in Lekki. Photos: @ogb_recent

In one post, Ogb Recent stood outside his new house and posted photos of his lovely acquisition. In his caption, he wrote:

“Another level of ginger landlord moods I said yes to the new address New hux new address.”

See the post below:

In a subsequent post, Ogb shared a video where he showed off the impressive interior of his new house.

The skit maker flaunted his well-lit house and staircases as well as beautiful restrooms. To show his gratitude to God, he got into the bathtub and seemed to shed tears as he was in awe of his achievement.

In his caption, he wrote:

“I feel like crying, still crying here tears of joy.”

See the touching video below:

Congratulations pour in for Ogb Recent over his new house

Many fans and celebrities trooped to Ogb’s comment section to congratulate him on his new property. Read some of their comments below:

shankcomics:

“Congratulations. He sweet my body ❤️.”

iam_ikeonyema:

“Congratulations bro.”

sk.records2020:

“Congratulation my brolly.”

officialarole:

“Congrats.”

chichiewere:

“Don’t cry, congratulations God abeg , make the congratulations‍❤️‍ reach me this year.”

kie_kie__:

“Congratulations.”

victorosimhen9:

“Congratulations brother.”

black_caramel_001:

“Na to start this comedy oo congratulations.”

queenmercyatang:

“Congratulations brother. I’m so proud of you.”

