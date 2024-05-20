A former chairman of First Bank and labour minister Prince Ajibola Afonja, has passed on to the great beyond

Reports making the rounds on Monday, May 20, revealed that Afonja, also referred to as IDS, died on Sunday following injuries he sustained from an accident at his hometown

Taiwo Adebayo, chairman of a community-interest group, the Oyo Global Forum, has reacted to the unfortunate development

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Prince Ajibola Afonja, a former Minister of Labour and Productivity under the Interim National Government, has passed away.

Former minister Ajibola Afonja has died. Photo credit: Adeleke Wasiu Adewale

Source: Facebook

As reported by Leadership, Afonja, who served as a minister under the Interim National Government of Chief Enerst Sonekan, died on Sunday night, May 19, at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, May 20, Afonja, the former chairman of First Bank, passed on at the age of 82.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

How Ajibola Afonja died?

The industrialist, who is known in his Oyo community by his company’s name, Integrated Dimensional System, IDS, reportedly sustained injuries from an accident he was involved in at his country home.

He was there rushed to UCH in Ibadan, where he eventually died.

Ajibola Afonja: Group react as ex-minister dies

Reacting, a foremost community-interest group, the Oyo Global Forum (OGF) through its Chairman, Taiwo Adebayo, confirmed the death of the former minister in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday night.

He described the late Afonja as a unifier.

“On this dark day in Oyo, we mourn the loss of Prince Ajibola Afonja.

“His legacy of generosity and open-heartedness touched countless lives, and his presence will be profoundly missed," he said.

Gabriel Aduku: Ex-minister dies at 80

Legit.ng earlier reported that the immediate-past chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Gabriel Aduku, passed on in the United States of America (USA) following a brief illness.

Shuaib Abubakar, the incumbent minister of steel development, reacted to the former minister of state for health's demise in a statement.

Abubakar praised Aduku's commitment to service and nation-building which he said "has set a remarkable precedent".

Source: Legit.ng