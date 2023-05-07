Popular Nigerian singer Peter PSquare Okoye has sparked a discussion on social media after a video of him went viral

In the clip, the music star was seen jumping off the stage at a show to kiss a female fan on her mouth

The video raised a series of mixed reactions with majority of netizens complaining about the singer’s action

Nigerian singer Peter ‘PSquare’ Okoye, has once again made headlines for kissing a female fan during a show.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, the music star was seen jumping off the stage while performing at his show in Amsterdam.

After leaving the stage, the music star’s first action was to approach a group of ladies who happened to be standing on the front row and were excited to see him.

After approaching the ladies, Peter tried to kiss one of them and she turned her cheek to him. However he also made sure to plant another kiss on her mouth despite her attempts to brush him off. The camera later showed the lady laughing awkwardly.

Netizens slam Peter PSquare for kissing female fan on the mouth at recent show

The video of Peter’s interaction with the female fan soon caused a major buzz on social media after it went viral. Some of them wondered why it was only his female fans he gave kisses, others condemned his actions as a married man.

Read some of their comments below:

velvetyfoodies:

“I shouted what a life!”

dubeix_space:

“Was kiss necessary?”

babajideedges1:

“Creepy! The way he kisses ladies randomly though. This very one is even super unnecessary & forced. Oko Lola, Wetin dey herpesnn??”

ojes_hair:

“Chaiii artist wives dey try ooo.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Does he know anything about HSV-1 and HPV…. Na him wife I pity! ‍♀️”

official_favoursunday:

“Someone’s husband fgs‍♀️”

sir_eltee:

“He’s always fond of kissing female fans what a t@lent ”

thelynesbrand:

“Very disgusting”

pbellebeautyng:

“Why not kiss her on cheek or forehead! Why mouth to mouth . To marry entertainer no easy oo. Anyways we are entertained.”

iamquincypeterz:

“Herpes is outside Abeg don’t be kissing just anyone.”

symplybarbz:

“Is this man not married?”

whizbee_official:

“Make Zazu try am, I wan check something”

Peter PSquare shares how he was a footballer before music career

Peter Okoye has said he was destined to be a professional footballer, but fate drove him towards music.

In a late-night, Friday tweet, on May 5, 2023, Mr. P expressed his gratitude for having had a great career as a musician.

The musician admitted he wishes he was still playing football, though.

