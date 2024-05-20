A fun video of Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke celebrating Dele Momodu and his wife is trending online

In the viral clip, the Osun state's number one man, known as the 'dancing and singing' governor, took the role of a pastor

Davido's uncle was seen praying for Dele and his wife before making a cross sign on the couple's heads

Davido's uncle and governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, sweetly celebrated his friend and media mogul Dele Momodu as he reached a new age.

Ademola, who was recently named the Asiwaju of Ede land, was seen in the video praying for the birthday celebrant and his wife.

Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke celebrates Dele Momodu on birthday. Credit: @davido @ademolaadeleke

Another clip showed Ademola leading others present at the venue to birthday songs for Momodu.

Watch the video as Governor Ademola Adeleke celebrates Dele Momodu on his birthday:

Online users react to the video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many netizens dropped funny comments about Davido's uncle. Read some of the comments below:

rhynedeezle

"The man energy supposed dey give the whole of Osun State light."

solowinch:

"The Adeleke's are born entertainers. No boring moment around them."

turlarniee:

"They are all pure hearted in that their family."

dontochys:

"This is where Davido get his doings from, happy family."

bugattisoso:

"I just love this man , his happiness is contagious."

oluwa_naz_j:

"Omo feels good to see everyone win."

colaman_official:

"The Governor is a lively man..you can't be sad around him."

emeksmelody:

"Who else noticed that the dancing is reducing after becoming the governor."

baby_gender1:

"Davido in 20-30 years time."

oludare_authentic:

"The pure heart just Dey Adeleke family, with all there wealth there will play and bring people close to them even people that don’t worth it.. this is what @davido is doing that make people to take him for granted…"

