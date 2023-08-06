Hilda Baci has shared a viral Facebook video of herself dancing and shaking her hips with a lively friend

The two women looked overjoyed as they showed off their amazing moves to the rhythm of the music

The video captured a moment of pure happiness for the chef, who achieved her record-breaking feat a few months ago

Hilda Baci smiles as she dances with lady. Photo credit: @sydneytalker

Source: TikTok

The video captured a moment of pure joy and celebration for the chef, who achieved her record-breaking feat a few months ago by preparing mouth-watering food and feeding thousands of people.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from fans who praised her cooking skills and her dancing spirit.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@CallMeeKelz reacted:

"Me too Il soon be friend with them."

@Don Matthew said:

"I'm right there with you! Support everyone."

@RunWorldsupport wrote:

"Hilda nah one very simple person swears..I no even they look the other wan mak e carry yanshhhhhhhhh cover screen."

@Comedian Koba commented:

"Them go soon touch your weeking point."

@Adegoke Oluwatoba:

"@hildabaci. you can't just hate her... Her smile can melt a metal.'

@Itz lvy Gold:

"One thing I so much love about Hilda baci ,it's she always having dat smile on her face."

Source: Legit.ng