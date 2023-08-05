A little girl’s adorable rendition of Asake’s Lonely at the Top has gone viral on TikTok

The video showed the girl dancing in front of the mirror and singing along to the hit song with great enthusiasm

Despite being barely able to speak, the girl clearly loved the tune, which is one of the most popular Nigerian songs right now

A video of a little girl’s charming performance of Asake’s Lonely at the Top has captured the hearts of many people.

The video featured the young starlet dancing in front of the mirror and singing out the lyrics to the catchy song with gusto.

Little girl sings Asake's Lonely at the Top. Photo credit: TikTok/@awelewaoefe

Source: TikTok

Little girl sings and dances to Asake's Lonely at the Top

Even though she is still learning how to talk, the girl showed her love for the music and her talent for singing.

The song is one of the hottest Nigerian songs of the moment, and the girl’s rendition adds a new level of cuteness and joy to it.

You won’t be able to resist smiling when you watch this video and see how much fun she is having.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Omokehinde reacted:

"She don watch her mama tire. Love you babygirl."

Empress648484 said:

"Hmmmmm, it is d energy for me."

@youngceo commented:

"See dis one serioUs like say she know one thing about love."

@Francisca also commented:

"What a smart girl."

@Norbert Chukwuebuka:

"Children of these days are wise and fast to learn both good and bad just be careful with them."

@Riri:

"Dey play U go sing taya."

@ifèomàDN:

"I love her for this."

@akpugouchechi:

"Wow I love her for this."

@debie longadi:

"Na money di baby want. You Dey hear o, the oya alone na full vibe?"

Little girl breaks into dance in the presence of teachers in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that boldness, they say, drives a person to greatness when nurtured properly from childhood.

A smart little girl has gone viral after exhibiting an applaudable form of boldness during her graduation in school.

The little girl who was getting promoted to Grade 1 was called on stage and she surprised everyone with her dance moves.

