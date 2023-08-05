Popular Nigerian lifestyle influencer Ola Of Lagos has sparked reactions online as clips of him getting engaged go viral

The luxury influencer who is famous for his viral videos accessing expensive houses and cars around Lagos and across the country seems set to settle down

However, Ola's mannerism in the viral engagement clip has sparked reactions online, with some attacking him for smooching and pressing the lady's privates on camera

Famous Nigerian luxury lifestyle influencer, Ola of Lagos, trends online after a video of him popping the question and asking his fiancee to marry him goes viral.

In the trending clip, the luxury man was seen to have gone on his knees and with a ring as he asked his lady, Omobolanle, to be his wife.

Video of Ola of Lagos proposing to his beautiful fiancee, Omobolanle Lit trends goes viral. Photo credit: @_ola_of_lagos_/@omobolanle_lit

Source: Instagram

As much as it looked lovely to witness, there have been rambles online that the proposal isn't real and was just for content.

Ola of Lagos was also attacked because of how he handled the lady in the viral clip, running his hands all over her body and violating her personal space on camera without any respect or regard.

In the video sighted online, Ola was seen taking his woman on a car spin after she accepted his proposal.

Watch the viral video below:

See reactions that Ola of Lagos' proposal video stirred online

@dubbie_honcho:

"Her understanding boyfriend go understand say na skit."

@spekdigital:

"You go explain tire.. you touch yansh abi you no touch?"

@__apreel:

"Make everybody just go hustle this girl no fit look Ola twice when e still dey paint house."

@omobolanle_lit:

"Who go propose to me bayi."

@redbutterflydude:

"You go explain tire."

@sbee.onlyme:

"You touch yansh Yes or No."

@oluwakorede_h:

"It’s plentttttyyyyyy. Do you know you guys can get the girl for free if you buy the Benz C400. The girl is a melanin girl running with a V40 engine heart. 72 heartbeat per secs, fully automated beauty and she comes along with the car, I will never be poor, it’s plenttttyyyy."

@tenstargeneral:

"Werey yo this guy de entertain Abeg."

@kachi_listic:

"Dat girl fit still carry u go court tomorrow say u don marry her cause evidence full everywhere. don paly with dis our current generation Ooo."

@timiagbaje:

"Ola just dey enjoyyy."

Source: Legit.ng