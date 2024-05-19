A video captured Arsenal Football Club, who were set to play Everton at 4 pm today, rehearsing and preparing as Premier League champions

In the video, the stadium was filled with people orchestrating grand plans in anticipation of Arsenal winning their match against Everton

Arsenal would become the champions of England if Manchester City, currently topping the league table, lost their match against West Ham

Arsenal hopes to win the league title on Sunday. Photo credit: Stuart_marcflane

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal faces Everton on Sunday

As shared by @mahseefblogs, Arsenal would become the champions of England if Manchester City, who were at the top of the league table, lost their match against West Ham.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tumi said:

“In life I wanna be as confident as arsenal.”

Zenge wrote:

“This isn't Arsenal doing this preparation but the EPL as it is protocol if the title goes down to the last day. If Liverpool was still in it same will be hapenning at all 3 grounds.”

Jqero commented:

“Am an arsenal fan, been waiting for this moment since. Childhood, buh I can't understand why am laughing!!!!”

Serena:

“Gonna hurt even more because we aren't gonna win it.”

Gentle-Soul:

“Insha-ALLAH we will win it 2morrow.”

Matthew Foley:

“I hope we get football back and they win it.”

Zinny:

“Hope we will win the title.”

MexaHMK:

“God make way tomorrow for Arsenal.”

Maxpro:

“We are winning it Inshallah.”

Chernojallow294:

“Which year is this please?”

Katleho Lenono:

“I'm pretty sure they did this at the Etihad as well, it's just that no one took a video that got leaked.”

