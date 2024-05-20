Amidst DJ Cuppy's recent journey of self-discovery, her mum has been one of her biggest supporters

The billionaire heiress was recently in a very public relationship with the British boxer Ryan Taylor that crashed flamboyantly, and since then, Cuppy has not been herself

A post she shared on her page of her mum praying for her has caught the attention of netizens, she prayed for her to find her own man at the least expected place and time

Internationally famous disk jockey and billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, seems to be on a journey of self-discovery to find Jesus' love.

The singer's recent post on her page has created quite a stir online. In the trending post, Cuppy shared a screenshot of her chat with her mum and a prayer point she shared with her.

Nana Otedola's unique prayer point for her first daughter, DJ Cuppy, to find a man emerges online. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

In the post, Cuppy's mum acknowledged her journey of self-discovery and closure to God. However, the last part of the message got people talking online.

"God will give u a man" - Nana prays

Nana's prayer point caught the attention of netizens as she showered her daughter with prayers.

She had noted that DJ Cuppy would soon be with a man who would find her worthy of being his wife. Cuppy's mum noted in her message that it is at that moment when she isn't watching that she will meet the man of her dreams.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when DJ Cuppy's relationship with British boxer, Ryan Taylor crashed after so much publicity and public display of affection.

See the exchange between Cuppy and her mum below:

Netizens react to Nana's prayer for Cuppy

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the exchange below:

@wolex_global

"Alot of men are running after you , na u no look their side cos u feel say dem poor , you dey run after AJ ....stop playing."

@olaniran.junior:

"I am your mummy’s prayer point."

@i_am_power:

"If you see the way I’m running after God. You will choose me fast fast."

@oluzoffie:

"Mother’s prayers always come true dear Àbúrò."

@ini_vogue:

"A very blessed girl."

@dami_klauz:

"Na to Dey run after him now oh may God help me."

@bernicetangwa:

"The rich also have their own problems."

@kingz_luxury_:

"Mothers should easy with the men thing Abeg."

@marvi_234:

"Rich people prayers dey funny sometimes."

@officialraylyon_bobo:

"My wife and my father in-law."

DJ Cuppy replies ex-lover Ryan Taylor

Legit.ng recalls reporting when DJ Cuppy responded to some claims made by her ex-lover Ryan Taylor. In a post shared online, Taylor had revealed why he dumped Cuppy.

In response, DJ Cuppy posted a picture of herself dining at a restaurant. She humorously remarked that the only "dumping" she's involved in is dumplings.

