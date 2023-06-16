Ace Nigerian singer Paul PSquare has sparked emotions and reactions online with a clip posted online of himself playing basketball

Paul Okoye, also known as King Rudy, got people talking after he turned his back to a basketball rim from 12 feet and threw the ball straight through the hoop

Fans, and celebrity colleagues were all quick to react to the video asking the singer how many times he tried the shot before he finally got it right

Nigerian international music star Paul Okoye, better known as King Rudy of the PSquare, recently sparked reactions online with a clip he shared on his page showing off his basketball skills.

The Paul Okoye had trended online some days before the viral basketball clip because of how Davido greeted him when the Unavailable crooner was at his house.

A video of Paul PSquare showing off his basketball with his back turned to the rim goes viral. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

However, the Busy Body singer has set social media on fire this time for his b-balling skills.

Paul PSquare showed he is a master of hoop after he stepped away from the basketball ring and made a shot with his back turned to the rim from over 12 feet.

The viral clip has stirred reactions as many suggest that he didn't make the shot the first time he tried it, while some have dared him to do it during a live session.

Watch the viral video of Paul PSquare showing off his basketball skills:

See the comments that Paul PSquare's video stirred

@st.paulsky:

"Do it again sir ."

@officialvikky8:

"After 97 trials omo your phone storage go don full."

@ivy_zenny:

"Normally, na you be SABInus."

@iam_trendc:

"How many times you run am??"

@chekwasmichaels:

"Only God knows how many times you tried this and how many videos you will delete . Greatness isn't easy."

@izic_wealth:

"After 1000th attempts ."

@callme_frodd:

"Nwannem , that shot Na how many tires."

@myss_teema_:

"Lebron james dey learn work! Common!."

@investoramericadude_:

"Na editing jor."

@instashxz:

"Lebron got nothing on you."

@nursenkvibes:

"Talk true… how many times did you try it bro?"

