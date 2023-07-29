Popular Nigerian media personality, Nedu, recently took to social media to advise netizens

The controversial OAP used actress Regina Daniels’ marriage to Ned Nwoko as a case study on how their lives can be better

Nedu’s viral video stirred mixed reactions with some people agreeing with him and others calling him a hypocrite for bashing ladies who do same on his podcast

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Nedu, is now in the news after he used actress Regina Daniels as an example on how people can make their lives better.

In a video making the rounds online, the on-air-personality advised netizens on how they would enjoy their lives if they focus and do what they truly believe in.

According to Nedu, when people hear good things about a person, they do not spread it but when they hear bad things, they are quick to tell everybody. He added that when these people hear nothing at all, they formulate their own stories to spread about.

Nigerians react as OAP Nedu used Regina Daniels' life to advise people to be themselves. Photos: @nedu_official, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The media personality went ahead to say that in all of these, it is important for one to understand that they can’t control how people see them or what they say about them so it’s better they focus on being the best versions of themselves that they are happy with and will please God.

According to him, people do not need to follow society with how they do things as long as they are fine with it and God is also fine with it.

He said:

“The only thing wey you owe yourself na to be the best version of yourself, be the best wey you fit be for yourself and your God. When you be that best you fit be for yourself, every other person wey dey around you will not get choice but to align with who you be. If dey no align, those who really love you go see you for who you truly be understand say you no need follow society, how society take dey do things, no follow them, do the thing wey be say you and your God dey okay with.”

Not stopping there, Nedu went ahead to use Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ marriage to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, as an example.

According to Nedu, when Regina first married the old politician, social media was in shambles as people criticised her and her mother for letting her with an old man. However, he added that things have now changed with netizens gushing over the celebrity couple.

Nedu recounted how he saw a video of Ned opening a door for Regina and many social media users were saying they looked so good as they wished for the same. He added that Ned Nwoko recently won a senatorial seat and Regina was made secretary for all the senator wives in the country.

According to Nedu, Regina ignored the naysayers and focused on her goal and now people are praising her for it.

In his words:

“You see say she no hear wetin people dey talk, e no concern am, the bad things wey people talk about am she no send am, she just face her own. Now automatically people don leave that thing wey dey think about her begin dey follow her for wetin she dey do.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as OAP Nedu praises Regina Daniels for not listening to critics of her marriage to an older man

Nedu’s video soon raised mixed reactions after it went viral on social media. The controversial podcaster was called out by some people for bashing ladies for similar things on his podcast while others agreed with the media personality’s take.

Read some of the comments below:

mheenarh__:

“That Regina’s case ehn even me surprised oh, people went from saying She married her father’s agemate to saying she is the only woman that made the right choice in Nigeria .”

mlakiddies_empire1:

“Nedu yes,I agree with you,people will talk but ,No matter what ,if Regina wants let her own the whole Nigeria,they are people like us who are not driven by material possessions and name…get this point straight,I can’t wish herself for my child never she is living big doesn’t mean she has achieved,she still has a long way to go …if you doubt me ask Bianca you guys should stop misleading our younger girls ,it’s still wrong….”

aviationwithmomagic:

“It's the double standard for me. Yet your podcast castigates some, condemned some, and here you are celebrating some. Y'all will be alright when you stop giving unsolicited advice and start minding your business. People show what they want others to see. So unapologetically do you the universe will align and everyone will be alright las las.”

ugebe_oyibo:

“Everything said is fact except the Regina reference. She lets you all see the luxury but you have no idea what’s happening behind the curtains. Love your life for yourself and not based on another person’s experience.”

teeh_lyfstyle:

“That’s just fact. You can’t control what people say about you. The only thing you can control is how you react to the things they say.”

kenspeckle1:

“You can’t win in everything. She won money, fame and happiness and lost the youthful exuberance she needs from her man in her lifetime.”

whitedapoet:

“Una know wetin regina dey face. lol y'all forget life not easy for anyone. I know wan know who you be. You dey cry for something.”

