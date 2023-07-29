Controversial Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has caused an online buzz after he went on social media to preach love

In an emotional post, Yul reminded netizens that everybody will die one day as he said that hate should be killed with love

Yul’s post raised a series of reactions from netizens as many of them attacked him for cheating on his first wife and marrying another

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, is in the news for the umpteenth time after he took to social media to preach love to his followers.

Yul has remained controversial online following his marriage to another woman, Judy Austin, despite being married for 17 years with four kids to his first wife, May.

Just recently, the Nollywood actor took to his official Instagram page to share an emotional post where he talked about the hate in the world as he preached for love to reign.

Nigerians drag Yul Edochie as he preaches love on social media. Photos: @yuledochie

According to Yul, there is so much anger, hate and envy in the world as people struggle to amass material things. He added that most people have forgotten that life is temporary and nobody will be here forever.

Yul ended his post by saying that people should kill hate with love.

He wrote:

“So much anger, so much hate and envy in the world. So much struggle for material things. Why is it so hard for people to reason well? How many people have to die before we realise that life is temporary? None of us owns the world, we are just passing through. None of us will be here forever. Let’s kill hate with love.”

See his post below:

Netizens lambaste Yul Edochie as he preaches love instead of hate

Yul Edochie’s heartfelt post did not seem to impress many of his followers and a number of them took to his comment section to attack him.

Some of them reminded the actor of how he broke the heart of his first wife, May, when he went to marry and have a child with Judy Austin.

Read some of their comments below:

pamela_nwa_:

“Preacher wey no dey listen to his own advice. You have permanently made yourself, a source of ridicule to internet children. Enjoy your insults forever because it's not going away soon. Collect generational tunda in advance of you're trying to insult my comment.”

vickytonto:

“No woman will be happy to see his husband flaunt another woman on social media. You became a topic on social media all in the name of money. We love you but dislike your decision.

obi_okeke:

“Mr. Preacher, Go show May and your children that love, they need it from you more than the street. Don’t suffocate them.”

Patcyn12:

“Somebody wen don kill his first wife PSYCHOLOGICALLY is PREACHING about LOVE. Me, I LAUGH.”

Ib_beatiful_mom:

“So you know life is short and you treated your own wife like trash? My guy you so confused!”

pekriss:

“Na u need this advice pass us oh. U show ur family love??? You first nurtured hate and we followed suit.”

ma_y_hud1:

“So you know all this yet you chose to hurt your 1st wife May as if she is no body, my dear start from your own house 1st and stop coming to social media to preach what you don’t practice.”

precious.okorie.9404:

“Instead of you people to ask Yul D reason for his Actions, You people re here insulting Him, most especially those that use Kayamata on married Men , mtchewww .”

It's time for you to release Yul - Rita Edochie orders Judy Austin

Popular Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie, is not letting up when it comes to expressing her displeasure about Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s marriage.

The actress recently took to her Instagram page to share a menacing video as she warned Yul’s second wife, Judy, to release him.

Rita posted a video of herself wearing different scary outfits in red, white and black colours. The clip was accompanied by audio where a man narrated what happens to women who take people’s husbands for themselves.

