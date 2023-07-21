Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, in a video, dragged netizens who found fault in how he chose to mourn his son

According to her, the actor couldn't just sit at home and had to work because his other kids had to go to school

Judy also pointed out that nobody should be told how to mourn their loss, and she will fight anyone who comes for him

It seemed to many that Yul Edochie did not mourn his son as a parent would, and netizens wasted no time dragging him.

His second wife, the genesis of his marital woes, made a video and specifically addressed those who attacked her husband.

In the online clip, the actress revealed that Yul endured unbearable pain and still showed up to work because he has bills and children to care for.

An angry Judy noted that it's nobody's business how the actor chose to mourn his dead child because he is a man.

The actress added that her husband sharing videos and photos online was his way of trying to make himself happy and appear strong.

Judy will be at the forefront of fighting for anyone who intends to come for her man.

She also added that if it takes her to dance till her legs break or sing for the actor to be happy, he will get whatever he wants, and if people aren't pleased with how Yul mourned his son, they should wait for theirs to die and set an example.

Netizens react to Judy Austin's video

The actress' video sparked mixed reactions as many people noted that she will meet her karma ahead.

"If u had fought for your first husband like this, he would had been a billionaire by now."

"If you had used this energy to fight for your first husband the way you are fighting for someone’s husband ehn you wouldn’t be here trying to explain to us . Hanty you go explain tire . Thief."

"But Judy since u announce ur relationship with yul, it has turn into nightmare for him. A good woman makes a good home and urs brought sorrow into his family."

"Some ladies dragging this ladies has racked more marriage than most of us can think of, some are still racking but on social media everyone is a saint."

"Assuming this child was yours will you be saying all these "

"If this same energy was inserted in your 1st marriage, Mr Obasi would have been president of Nigeria by now."

"He is down already!!! You brought him down "

"Chai is the audacity from this woman for me....just wow!"

Uche Maduagwu slams Judy, tells her to show proof of bride price payment

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu called out Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, for having the audacity to cry out over criticism on social media.

In a video on his page, Maduagwu blasted Judy and asked if she did not know Yul had been married for over 16 years before getting pregnant for him.

The actor further stressed that Yuls's first wife, May, had been going through a lot since Judy decided to destroy her happy home.

