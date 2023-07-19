Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has once again updated fans on what it’s like to be the wife of a billionaire politician

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared photos as she attended the senators wives meeting

Regina looked sharp in her pink suit and many netizens gushed over how well the position seemed to suit her

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is once again making headlines over her lifestyle as a billionaire politician’s wife.

Just recently, the mother of two took to her official Instagram account to share photos after she attended the Senator’s Wives meeting.

According to the movie star, it was the first inaugural meeting of the 10th Senator’s Wives association.

Nigerians react to trending photos as Regina Daniels attends Senators' Wives Association meeting. Photos: @regina.daniels

She explained that the meeting was held to discuss ways in which they could help their senator husbands serve Nigeria better.

Her caption reads:

“Yesterday was the first inaugural meeting of the 10th Senator’s wives association of Nigeria. Hosted by our mummy Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio the wife of the senate president of Nigeria.

It was a meeting specifically about the growth of our country and ways in which we can help our senators/husbands and the First Lady of the federation serve the great people of Nigeria better. I was also made the social secretary of the forum. I look forward to a great Nigeria.”

In the photos, Regina was seen looking sharp in a pink pants suit paired with a small blue bag and a pair of white high-heeled shoes.

Regina also shared another photo showing that she was appointed as the social secretary of the group.

See the photos below:

Netizens gush over Regina Daniels’ photos as she attends Senator’s Wives Association meeting

A number of social media users were no doubt impressed by Regina’s photos and many of them took to her comment section to gush over how well she has been able to take on the role of a politician’s wife.

Read some of their comments below:

nellyvee_official:

“You possess this attribute of leadership that I love so much and now you've just proven to everyone that age is just a number.... Lead on young star❤️❤️❤️”

chisom_steve:

“The title fits you so perfectly❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ no one else would have been more perfect for the Job.”

mizwanneka:

“This First Lady thing is your thing love to see it.”

9jaisalso_ours:

“But why you no wear native na. You go suffocate the other women.”

sugarsharon67:

“So una no give Laila any position this life no balance ooo Congrats Gina.”

mrbest.1:

“Her Excellency ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

portharcourtphotoframes:

“Distinguished First Lady”

Niceyqueen:

“Last slide for me social secretary Weldon babe. May God help you to deliver ❤️.”

only1_amrad:

“Your growth is amazing .”

jolynmubaira:

“Talk of excellence n maturity.”

sheila.courage:

“Congratulations Social Secretary ma ”

dame_gabby:

“The difference is crystal clear!!! You can’t buy class! Simple yet beautiful ❤️❤️.”

omadaisy22:

“Na only you dress classy for that second slide.”

meet_pepenor:

“Most classy ”

