Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has once again earned the admiration of many over her luxury lifestyle as a billionaire’s wife

The mother of two recently shared a video of herself paying a visit to the House of Senate to see her husband Ned Nwoko’s office

In the video, a number of elderly people were seen standing to greet and show respect to the Nollywood star

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has continued to earn the admiration of many on social media with her growth and change in lifestyle owing to her marriage to billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.

Just recently, the movie star posted a video online showing the moment she visited the National Assembly building after she was specially invited to see her husband’s working space.

A video of Regina Daniels' visit to the Senate to see Ned Nwoko's office sparked reactions. Photos: @regina.daniels

Recall that Ned Nwoko recently got elected as a senator representing Anioma in Delta North.

In the video, the young movie star, dressed modestly in a brown dress and high-heeled court shoes, was seen enjoying the VIP treatment as she was driven to her husband’s office at the Senate house.

A number of security personnel and other elderly staff were seen standing up to greet Regina as she walked around the Senate building.

Her husband, Ned, was also seen giving her a tour of the building before they entered his Rolls Royce and left the premises.

In the caption accompanying the video, Regina wrote:

“I was invited to the senate house by my husband to see his newly allocated office space.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of adults standing to greet Regina Daniels

The video of Regina Daniels at the Senate house and the welcome she received from the people, including elderly staff members, got many Nigerians talking. A number of them admired her change in lifestyle.

Read some of their comments below:

Veteran actor Ugezu J. Ugezu:

"A call and a response. Many missed their calls. Congratulations, Ada!"

sheila.courage:

“Nwuye Senator ❤️❤️.”

acupofkhafi:

“I love this for you well done darling .”

prankhottie:

“How Regina take turn to woman Dey shock me do you ooo the world will adjust.”

dorwin_collection:

“Nigerians na now una just wake up say age na number. Years back everyone was lashing on her, she married her great grand Ancestor. All of a sudden una don they wish for same Grandpa to come eradicate your generational poverty Nigeria which way. No dy run ‍♀️ upandan just choose one, and stop doing copycats. Beg no one should attack me o na my mind I talk.”

mhiz_fayvour:

“Regina is humble that’s all I can say and it’s good for her ❤️.”

toria.riri__:

“Omo this life just be influential. Na real odogwu wife be this . Elders dae stand for our small Regina . Wonderful .”

sir.sammywest:

“Modern Bianca.”

Vera_achief:

“Boss wify.. Enjoy biko, poverty is a diseases.”

beautyby_chica:

“The way u dressed for every occasion/ meeting for me.”

ifynaomi2:

“Only one Oga Wife ❤️ Living the baby girl life and I'm so proud of you God I and my future husband will never be poor in this life.”

