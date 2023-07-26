A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after finding out that her boyfriend was already married to another woman

She disclosed that she had been dating the man for about two months and had no idea that he was a married man

While sharing her pain via her Facebook account, the heartbroken lady wondered if she was not good to be loved

A Nigerian lady identified as Precious is seeking advice from internet users after discovering that her boyfriend of over two months is married.

Taking to Facebook, Precious expressed her frustration and disappointment at the situation and asked why some men are liars.

Lady shattered as her man gets married to someone else Photo credit: Precious Nwanganga/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to her post, the man lied that he wanted to get married to her, but failed to disclose that he was already married.

When he finally revealed the truth, Precious said she was mad and did not know what to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She noted that this was not the first time she had been in this kind of situation, as two guys had done the same thing to her in the past.

Precious vented her frustration via her Facebook account and asked for advice on what to do.

In her words:

“I want to ask something why is it that some men are liars. someone I have been dating for over two months now and he was saying that he wants to get married to me and I said no prob.

"Then yesterday he said that babe I want to tell you something is because I love you that why I need to tell you that I am married I was so mad I don't know what to do again about this thing two guys have done same thing to me I am not good to be loved please someone should tell me what to do.”

Reactions as lady calls out boyfriend who's secretly married to someone else

The post has drawn a lot of reactions from netizens, with many expressing sympathy for Precious and condemning the man's behaviour.

Olanrewaju Sheriff Ololade said:

“It sounds like you have had a really difficult experience and it's understandable that you are feeling hurt and confused. It is important to remember that this is not your fault and that you are not to blame for what has happened. The best thing to do is to take some time to process your feelings and to focus on taking care of yourself. You can reach out to a trusted friend or family member for support and to talk through your feelings. It is also important to remember that this experience does not define you and that you deserve to be treated with respect and honesty.”

Hassan Sabo Nuhu said:

“Don't allow anyone here to deceive you of loving you, the are move by pity which is very wrong, sister be prayerful, God will prevail over your matter.”

Achie Ver said:

“You just have to give yourself some time to heal before getting into another relationship.”

Itz Kay Kay reacted:

“So sorry dear by God's grace ur own man will locate u without too much stress, just be prayerful.”

Damilola Adeolajide reacted:

“Let me tell you something some of you girls or ladies don't know. You see we carry different spirit (mind) and/or aura when we are walking, or where we are walking. These spirit or mindset is seen in how we relate to people or act (online or offline), how we dress and the kind of vibe we give or show. These things determines ATIMES the kind of people that gets attracted to you by default. For instance, some guys there's just a way by default that their mind has just been conditioned mentally that when they see a girl where her butocks is just shoot out or br***st is big the first thing that comes to their head is just "haaa. I like this girl, I must have her". Now note: Dressing or no dressing some guys will still follow to lie.”

Amb Ishmael said:

“I wonder why people find it difficult to engage the Holy Spirit in all decisions. When you work with Him and engage Him, He shows you all things even before the man reviewed that to you. Also be wise, make research and consult the Holy Spirit before accepting a man.”

See the post below:

Lady discovers boyfriend recently married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that hours after she had phone calls with her boyfriend, a Nigerian lady identified as Anita Oghenero John found out he recently tied the knot with another woman.

A sad Anita shared clips and pictures of them when the going was good as she cried out over being dumped. She captioned the TikTok video thus: "My boyfriend got married few days after I last saw him and few hours after we spoke on the phone❤️‍ i dont even know how to heal from this."

Describing him as a devil in human form, Anita urged people to be wary of men as she wondered how she would recover from the heartbreak.

Source: Legit.ng