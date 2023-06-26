Singer Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband and talent manager, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun, has cried out online about Ghana making more money from Afrobeats

In a post shared on his Instagram page, he lamented about how Nigeria made Afrobeats but Ghana generates over $1 billion on tourism from it yearly

Teebillz appealed with Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to do something about it and many netizens reacted

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun, has lamented about how Ghana makes a lot of money from Afrobeats.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the talent manager complained about how Afrobeat came from Nigeria but Ghana generates billions from it in tourism on a yearly basis.

Not stopping there, Teebillz added that things needed to change as he called on Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to do something about it.

Teebillz cries out about Ghana making billions from Afrobeats, tells Tinubu to do something about it. Photos: @teebillz323, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

According to him, Nigerians should no longer feel the need to relocate from the country aka ‘japa’.

He wrote:

“I wish our president @officialasiwajubat blessings of good health! May God grant you the wisdom and strength to put Naija back on good ratings!....... We made Afrobeats to the world but Ghana is generating over $1Billion in tourism yearly bcos of Afrobeats..... we need to revert it.... it's Naija to the world now in all sectors. God bless Nigeria! No more Japa! .”

See his post below:

Reactions as Teebillz complains about Ghana making billions from Afrobeats unlike Nigeria

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz’s post about Ghana generating billions of dollars from Afrobeats yearly and not Nigeria soon caused a buzz online.

Many netizens took to his comment section to react and some of them noted that he was kicking against ‘japa’ despite not even living in Nigeria.

Read some of the comments below:

dicksonnsleek:

“No more japa you still dey USA..Think before you talk, werey.”

Zigzagzimo:

“We need to spread it to other states not just lagos. We need Calabar festival to dominate again. Also, Abuja will be perfect in December as well. Not every time Lagos.”

Delphinoentertainment:

“Nigerian Creative Economy is worth $1 Trillion. So sad the government can’t see it.”

events_by_rosella:

“No more Japa but you dey yankee sir .... na we wey dey here supposed dey type am ... na we know the shege we dey see . Enjoy your burgers and mac and cheese .”

Loritabla:

“U for just post ur president in peace, which one is no more japa?why are u still there?abeg leave us alone oo.”

big_ryda:

“Well said king @officialasiwajubat we are the giant of Africa, we are the biggest, we are the best, we are number one.”

king_dan101:

“Because Ghana is safe nobody will travel to Africa without considering security .”

mrlanyv:

“Well said… We need to make money from tourism.”

