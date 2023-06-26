Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has finally spoken about his much talked about 2023 BET Awards performance

The DMW boss was reportedly the only Nigerian musician to perform at the top event and he has now spoken about it on social media

According to Davido, five years ago, he gave a speech on the BET stage about exporting the culture but now we are the culture

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, is still making headlines over his 2023 BET Awards performance.

The DMW boss was one of the top stars who graced the international stage with their musical performances and he was said to have been the only Nigerian to perform.

In a new development, Davido has now taken to his social media pages to speak about his BET performance.

According to the Unavailable crooner, it was just five years ago when he graced the BET stage and gave a moving speech about exporting the culture. However, he humbly bragged about how we are the culture today.

He wrote:

“5 years ago today I graced this same stage with a speech exporting the culture . Today , We are the culture ! Thank you so much @bet @betawards ❤️.”

Netizens react as Davido speaks on his trending 2023 BET performance

Many social media users took to Davido’s comment section to react to what he had to say about his BET performance. Read some of them below:

remedyblog:

“IDAN . You are whoever you said you are!!! .”

sheyebanks:

“The evolution has been televised .”

stigdaartist:

“I know that must had been a special moment for you, your fans and all of Nigeria ❤️.”

therayztv:

“Yes you were right Baba... As an old CAT you walked so that the new cats can fly 001 for a fvcking reason. More Grace DC come out for King David and show some love on July 1.”

nikos_babii:

“We are the culture ! You killed it david .”

Dotsboyswag tweeted:

Lewi thanked Davido for giving a show:

Khan called him the GOAT:

Rozapepper called it the greatest performance ever:

AMG said it was a masterpiece performance:

Over 300 fans in Germany do Davido's Unavailable challenge

A recent clip trending online that emerged from Germany of a large number of white people dancing and singing Davido's song passionately has got many people talking online.

The video of non-English-speaking Europeans jumping on the viral Unavailable TikTok dance challenge is evidence of Davido's global influence and impact.

It would be shocking to know that while this clip from Germany was trending online, the internationally revered Afrobeat superstar was in the United States performing at a concert in New York for Juneteenth that was attended by the American Vice President, Kamala Harris.

