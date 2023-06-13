The Recording Academy, in a latest announcement, has introduced new categories to the Grammy Awards

The new categories are Best African Music Performance, Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Alternative Jazz Album

This has excited many Nigerians who have taken to social media to express their joy over the special recognition for Africa

Nigerians have taken to social media to jubilate after the prestigious music body, the Recording Academy, organisers of Grammy Awards, announced a category for ‘Best African Music Performance, including two other categories, which are the Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Alternative Jazz Album.

The academy made the announcement known in a statement released via its website on Tuesday as it revealed the new categories will get nominations from next year.

Grammy introduces new categories.

“The addition of the Best African Music Performance category reflects how African acts such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems—along with the rise of the Afrobeats genre—have become global chart-topping stars and streaming juggernauts,” the statement reads in part.

According to the Acadamy, the Grammy “Best African Music Performance” category is open to contemporary and traditional African music, including Afrobeats, Afro-pop, Amapiano, High Life, Fuji, among others.

Nigerians react as Grammy introduces Best African Music Performance category

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

seun_dreams:

"Burna go chop this category tire."

itschubby3:

"It doesn't make any sense. They are saying African music can't go beyond Africa.

_queengoshen_:

"❤️❤️❤️. Go Nigeria, Go Naija, Go!❤️❤️."

nene_george:

"As they should. Afro beat is even taking over all genre of music . Congrats to all parties involved!!!"

kwamezack_:

"Ghanaians artist will be the first person in africa to win this section."

mikkytorino:

"OLD CAT fit no still smell-am."

elshaddai__elohim:

"The cat they said run after cars will surely win this. When it comes to this music stuff ,he's been winning rhe champions league."

Burna Boy performs at UCL

Many Nigerians, be they Manchester City fans or Inter Milan supporters, watched the Uefa Champions League final with so much pride after seeing one of their own, Burna Boy, perform on such an esteemed stage.

Burna Boy, like Davido, did six months ago at Qatar 2022 world cup, was on stage performing a medley of his songs at the UCL final.

With this achievement, Burna Boy becomes the first African artist to perform at the UCL final and set history as the 1st Afrobeat artist to do it.

Source: Legit.ng