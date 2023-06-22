Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has shared her thoughts about the situation of things in the country

The movie star revealed on her social media page that she was seriously considering relocating out of Nigeria

Iyabo’s post drew a series of mixed feelings from netizens, with some of them agreeing with her

Much loved Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has made it known that she is considering relocating from the country.

The mother of two shared her thoughts on her official Instagram page.

Iyabo shared photos of herself sporting a big smile on her face but accompanied them with a caption that did not seem too hopeful.

According to the movie star, she sometimes considers leaving the country and living somewhere else. Sometimes, she also considers managing the situation as it is. Not stopping there, she asked fans if she was the only one feeling that way.

She wrote:

“A part of me wants to Japa......... another part want to rough it....... am i the only person feeling this way ...........”

See her post below:

Fans and celebs react as Iyabo Ojo considers relocating from Nigeria

Iyabo Ojo’s post seemed to strike a chord with many Nigerians, who took to her comment section to react. Read some of their thoughts below:

iamyvonnejegede:

“You are not alone o. This Nigeria is not Nigeriaing again.”

taofeekbolanle:

“You have invested enough for ur self ND doing well sis , japa no mean anytyn although the challenges are quite unbearable , God is in control.”

Natasha_daviz:

“Ever gorgeous queen mother Please don’t Japa o .”

hnk_interiors:

“U re not d only one oh .”

queenbetty1098:

“No be only u oo momma .”

oluwatoyinlobaawol8:

“Your career is doing well here. Don't mind the polithiefcians. They are miserable because you are living a happier life than them. Those Western countries don scatter. Confusion everywhere. The Diasporans there wants to return, but unfortunately, home is not palatable.”

Lagos state tells Iyabo Ojo to pay N18m tax in 7 days

Iyabo Ojo was in the news after she called out the Lagos state government over a letter she had received to pay N18 million tax.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a photo of the letter that told her to pay the huge amount within seven days.

Iyabo then accompanied the post with a lengthy caption where she tackled the Lagos state government on how they came about the ‘outrageous personal income tax’.

She lamented about how she had already been made to pay huge amounts for her business, house and other things and was now given seven days to pay N18 million.

