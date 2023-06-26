Music producer Samklef trended on social media over a video where he claimed God created men to cheat

Samklef made this known during a chat with media personality Daddy Freeze amid singer Banky W's alleged cheating scandal

The producer also advised Nigerians to stop idolizing other people's lives, a statement which has stirred reactions

Veteran music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, in a trending video on social media, stated that it was natural for men to cheat on their spouses as God made them so.

Samklef made this assertion during a chat with popular media personality Daddy Freeze over the weekend amid singer Banky W's alleged cheating scandal.

Samkef advises Nigerians to stop idolizing people's lives. Credit: @samklef

Source: Instagram

According to Samklef, Nigerians get too emotional about cheating topics, as he stressed that it’s normal for men to cheat.

He also recounted how a cleric he knows used to cheat as he cited biblical polygamous men like Abraham, David and Solomon to back up his claim.

In his words:

“Nigerians are too emotional. We react with emotions. We dey do bad things, but we dey cover am. “Nigerians should stop idolizing some people’s lives. Let people be. Pastors, Imams… Who doesn’t cheat? Na God create us to cheat.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Samklef says God created man to cheat

Samklef's claim, however, didn't go down well with many who criticised him. See some of the comments below;

MattSwiss:

"God just create you, say samklef go into the world and cheat. Make una dey try coordinate una-self for the internet."

DukeofNsK:

"People wey no get work."

mikethegreat069:

"Cheating is human nature but self control should be key temptations will come and go but u need to control ur feelings not to fall for it."

sonofbolarin:

"Please talk to yourself alone, don’t count me with y’all fornicators."

J9ine_volt:

"Who and him? God create us to cheat but he first created only Adam and eve.Who Adam for dey cheat on eve with? Ode."

Banky W and Adesua gush about each other amid cheating scandal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Adesua shared a promotional video on her Instagram page, and her husband took to the comment section to gush over her beauty.

The mum of one also got into the mood and noted that her husband takes great care of her.

The couple's exchange sparked mixed reactions on social media, but their fans expressed joy at the update.

Source: Legit.ng