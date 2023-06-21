Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has now likened himself to the late King of Pop music, Michael Jackson

In a video making the rounds, the Zazu Zeh crooner claimed to have more glory than the late musician

This came after a large crowd gathered around Portable on the streets as they praised him and begged for money

Controversial Nigerian musician, Portable, is now trending online after comparing himself to the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

In a series of videos that trended on social media, the Zazu Zeh crooner was seen driving on the streets of Lagos when a large crowd gathered around his car.

The excited crowd wanted to get a glimpse of the ‘Wahala musician’ as he drove and some of them even sat on the bonnet of his car while in motion.

Nigerians react as Portable says he has more glory than Michael Jackson.

Despite him driving, Portable’s fans continued to run alongside his car and cheer his name while some of them begged him to give them some money.

The Zazu Zeh crooner was no doubt enjoying the show of love from his fans and he was heard bragging to the passenger in his car that he has more glory than Michael Jackson.

Nigerians react to video of Portable saying he is more glorious than Michael Jackson

The videos of Portable being surrounded by a large crowd and him comparing his glory to that of the late Michael Jackson soon went viral on social media and it got many netizens sharing their thoughts.

soberdrunk8:

“Imagine sighting your Boyfriend running after Portable's car.”

charliecodes:

“Even with all these, Portable never ask for soldier, but chef Dammy need soldier! ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️”

iamnasboi:

“If una see truth make una talk. My guy dn popular pass oga Michael. Una just Dey jealous.”

supercarsofnigeria:

“No be you dem like, na your money dem wan collect.”

princewilson_:

“There is “being your own biggest supporter”…and there’s straight up delusion. But sure, we see you Agege Michael Jackson .”

dayoogedengbe:

“A Sango Ota musician comparing himself with a legend who sold more than 750 million records, won 13 Grammys, 8 of which were awarded on a single night️. Self hype isn’t a crime sha.”

sexploreadultstore:

“Won't take any Michael Jackson slander not even now that is death anniversary is close that's degrading to Michael !!! A whole king of pop, those people are more or less after your money bro .”

girlie__vi:

“People don’t hail michael jackson because of cash to share.”

.iammrkuzz:

“He's right. MJ is dead, portable is alive. You can only run after who's alive.”

queen_godwin001:

“This ones no be fans.. na hungry people.. everyday I just dey pray say 9ja go better.. our leaders go do the right things, youths go get jobs so them fit dey busy making legit money… poverty dun ruin 9ja.”

ut_mimigal:

“All what these people are looking for is money, nothing like fan’s people are hungry in the streets.”

Portable buys Tinubu and Dapo's frames

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable shared a video showing the moment he purchased President Bola Tinubu and Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun frames by the roadside.

In the video, Portable, who is based in Sango Ota Ogun state, could be heard saying he wants to put the frames in his office as he paid the seller N10k and added a few naira notes as a bonus.

Sharing the video, Portable wrote in his caption:

"Who Go Help You No Go Stress You ✍ Akoi Street Love ❤️."

