Media personality Toke Makinwa has heavily criticised Sandra Edoho for mentioning her name disrespectfully in a recently leaked audio conversation

The interior designer had used Toke as an example to reassure singer Chike in the audio that public scandals do not ruin businesses

Toke fired back at Sandra, calling her an ungrateful human being while exposing details of an apology she previously received concerning the poorly executed project

Media personality Toke Makinwa has taken aim at Sandra Onyenucheya Edoho, the estranged wife of popular TV host Frank Edoho, after a leaked audio conversation between Sandra and singer Chike went viral online.

The audio, which has been making rounds on social media, captured Sandra speaking about her past dealings with Toke while trying to reassure Chike that public controversies would not damage his career.

Toke Makinwa reacts angrily as Sandra Onyenucheya discusses their past business fallout in a viral leaked conversation. Photo: tokemakinwa/vivabella_designs

Source: Instagram

In the recording, Sandra Edoho, who runs an interior design company, used her experience with Toke Makinwa as an example when singer Chike expressed worry about his career if their alleged affair gets exposed.

Sandra recalled how in 2019, Toke had publicly criticised her work on social media after a design project went wrong, but instead of ruining her reputation, the incident surprisingly brought her more business opportunities. She explained that the backlash ended up attracting her highest-paying client.

However, Toke Makinwa did not take kindly to being mentioned in such a manner.

On May 19, she responded through her Instagram page, calling Sandra ungrateful and arrogant. She accused the designer of lacking tact and disrespecting someone who had given her business opportunities.

Toke Makinwa wrote:

“This ungrateful human has the nerve to say I cannot afford her, but you did my 2 homes, your attitude sucked, you called me a client from hell after making millions off the project. Of course I did, Toke’s homes with excitement, yet you say I cannot afford you. I spoiled your business????? Your finishing was rubbish, you lacked tact, and you’ve always been an arrogant sh!t head.”

Toke Makinwa fires back after Sandra Onyenucheya references old social media drama during leaked phone conversation. Photo: tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

The media personality went further to highlight how Sandra’s condescending remarks were directed at a woman who had put food on her table, stressing that Sandra even gained her biggest client from the same project she was now belittling.

Toke also revealed that Sandra Edoho once apologised after linking her poor behaviour to the loss of her mother, but hearing her name disregarded again in the leaked audio pushed her to speak out.

Toke added:

“This crazy woman sent an apology after putting her sh!tty attitude on the demise of her mom, and I let it go, but to hear you on the phone with your little boyfriend and disregarding my name svcks. I am tired of constantly taking the high road from these hoes cos you guys will say the worst about me but do worse behind closed doors…”

Read the transcript of the leaked audio and Toke Makinwa's response below:

Sandra Edoho addresses marriage controversy

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Sandra Edoho addressed a circulating video showing a heated disagreement with her famous husband, Frank Edoho, amid several revelations about their marriage.

The interior designer clarified that Frank Edoho was responsible for their marriage's collapse, citing a need for equity in the narratives shared online.

Sandra revealed the viral video hid its genesis, which was catching her husband on the phone with his girlfriend.

Source: Legit.ng