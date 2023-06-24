In October 2022, Phyna was declared the winner of the BBNaija Level Up edition. She defeated more than 20 housemates for the N100 million grand prize. Her rise to fame came with controversies, and Legit.ng looked into some of them

The Big Brother Naija Level Up season 7 housemate has been trending recently for the wrong reasons.

Before the reunion, the Reality TV star sparked controversies around her personality that stunned many as she continued to make headlines for different reasons.

A look into the times BBNaija Phyna disappointed her fans Credit: @unusualPhyna

Source: Instagram

With the recent buzz around the reunion, the Level Up superstar has triggered tense debate about her position as a national idol.

It is said that to whom much is given, much is expected; Legit.ng looked into the different times BBNaija Phyna triggered her fanbase

Phyna throws Amaka under the bus

Starting with scenes in Biggie's house, viewers who followed the show can attest to how the friendship between Amaka and Phyna went sour. After Beauty was disqualified, Amaka confessed to Phyna about liking Groovy and told her to help create the connection, only for her to be overthrown by the finalist.

Amaka alleged in an interview with Lagos Talks FM that Phyna deceived her by hooking up with Groovy, whom she had affection for.

Amaka revealed that Phyna was meant to speak with Groovy on her behalf, but she ended up stealing him.

Some of the viewers were not happy with the way Phyna handled the Amaka and Groovy thingy; see some of their reactions below:

Hanny said that Amaka shouldn't hold onto her friendship with Phyna after the betrayal

Faith argue that Karma awaits Phyna for sidelining Amaka

Further into the matter

Amaka disclosed during the reunion that Pyhna led her on by asking her to do things for Groovy, only for her to catch them Kissing. That was when she realised that her supposed friend was against her.

Later on in the Reunion show, Phyna apologised to Amaka after Ebuka prompted it. She, however, noted that the only mistake she made was not telling Amaka when she and Groovy started.

See the video below

Phyna says BBNaija Boy are not human beings

The Edo-born hype priestess disclosed months back that BBNaija boys were not human beings for her date. This came from a place of vehemence after her colleague Chizzy tried to reference her relationship with Groovy in the house.

Some of the reactions to Phyna's outburst read:

"Omo next BBN needs a better and worthy winner. This Phyna and white money no b am at all" said Ceembeeh__.

Another one from chidiebere9200's said:

"I love her, but this her comment is very off."

Dorathy_ogbodo reacted:

"Phyna needs to go fit celebrity training because what is this?"

See the post below

BBNaija Phyna cries out to fans, saying," They have done me more harm than good"

Legit.ng broke the news that BBNaija Level Up winner Phyna caused an online buzz after she broke down in tears in a viral video as she complained about fans.

The reality TV star also addressed BBNaija fans and noted that they have done more harm than good to her, as she begged them to let her be.

See the video below

BBNaija Phyna brags about doing two abortions

The hype priestess got into a dirty Twitter fight with a troll who mocked her for being an abortionist.

Phyna reacted to the call out by revealing that, yes, she's aborted twice, and that's because she doesn't want to force a young guy who isn't ready for a child's responsibility.

Reacting to the post, Seyi___funmi said:

"I sha know some information are not meant for the internet no matter what."

"Chichi, mother of 1, abandoned 1, 1 died" Phyna accosts Chichi with rumoured history

Legit.ng reported that the hype priestess had a heated argument with her colleague Chichi where she accused her of abandoning her husband and children in Benin City, which led to the death of one of her children.

Not content with that, she said Chichi was exploiting her deceased parents to win the programme.

Her comment did not sit well with viewers, who attacked her on social media. These are some of the reactions to Phyna's reunion outburst with Chichi.

@TheSabiRadio:

Albeit being one of the best entertainers the show has ever produced, Phyna has been rated to be the worst winner in BBNaija history — ratchet, classless, mean, local, and rock bottom evil! Thankfully, there's always room for improvement."

Bhumie123:

"Chi chi mother of 2 one died, Phyna, are u for real….God, I thought u had sense na wa oooo, to show say u sabi curse Abi Wetin, even age shaming…Winner in the mud."

@Chubbychoba:

"Phyna always owns up to everything and is proud to be herself anytime, anywhere. But I didn't like at all how she called Chichi late parents and late child; that's was uncalled for. Chichi didn't say anything from Phyna's past against her."

However, in a new update, the Reality TV winner revealed that the Big Brother Naija organisers set her up.

After the controversial episode aired and led to Phyna being dragged online, she took to her Snapchat page to clear the air.

According to her, the producers of the BBNaija programme did not broadcast the sections in which she was body shamed, labelled shapeless, wombless, and an abortionist. She also stated that they omitted the passages in which she was called a husband snatcher and other derogatory terms on the first day of the reunion but skipped to the second day, when she finally returned the insults.

BBNaija Phyna pleads to remain a razz woman

After much backlash, the reality TV star pleaded with her fans to let her remain a razz woman and not force elegance on her.

Phyna went on a long rant and shared screenshots of her conversation with netizens on Snapchat, urging her to be classy and ignore the drama. Phyna insulted every lady who reached out to her, fan or not, and told them to stop forcing her to be classy.

Tacha reacts as Phyna blasts Chichi’s late parents

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha reacted to the ongoing drama between BBN Level Up housemates, Phyna and Chichi.

Tacha took to Twitter to express her displeasure with how Phyna had fired shots at Chichi using her late parents and child.

According to the ex-BBN star, dead relatives are off-limits.

Source: Legit.ng