Big Brother Naija star Bella Okagbue has spoken out against the recent fight between the season 7 winner of BBNaija Phyna and ChiChi during their reunion show

Bella, who is still dating her in-house partner Sheggz, shared a tweet noting that her colleagues need to know when to draw the line

The outspoken former beauty pageant noted that maybe when BBN stars start to take their own life maybe at that point, people would realise that housemates are humans too

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 finalist Bella Okagbue is the first of many other housemates who has decided to speak out about the recent fight that broke out between her colleagues Phyna and Chi Chi.

Both housemates went for each other's heads during their recent reunion showing why Phyna called Chi Chi some unprintable names and body-shamed her and her background.

BBN S7 finalist Bella speaks up about the fight between Phyna and Chi Chi and calls for boundaries. Photo credit: @itschichiofficial/@bellaokagbue/@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna also alleged that Chi Chi was once married, and she abandoned her kids in Benin with their father to come to Lagos to do hook-up.

Bella has now reacted to the insults, name-calling and even how fans had responded to the entire debacle noting that people need to know when to draw the line.

See Bella Okagbue's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Bella's tweet cautioning her colleagues about insulting each other on national TV

@mary84305734:

"Ekuke, when ur bestie Phyna vowed to beat someone to death and drive people into depression, where was this energy??"

@oluchi_mark:

"This is what you guys wanted for chichi but it backfired."

@Victoriaolowu28:

"This tweet it's actually meant for everyone. We should all know when to draw the line,being a twitter warrior Doesn't pay."

@swt_ama:

"Seriously, BB street is toxic n bitter."

@forever_rahmaa:

"God bless you Bella. The toxicity is too much tbh."

@Mimiglad6:

"If caution is not taken, the show will loose it value."

@habi63207481:

"Exactly what I was thinking of this morning. Multichoice need to be very careful over what they do to this housemates."

Phyna claims BBNaija organisers set her up, did not air what transpired during Chichi fight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna took to social media to share her side of events after the reunion episode of her heated fight with Chichi trended online.

Recall that Phyna and Chichi had engaged in a heated exchange of words during the Level Up reunion show, with the show winner insulting her colleague with her late parents and child.

After the controversial episode aired and led to Phyna being dragged online, she took to her Snapchat page to clear the air.

