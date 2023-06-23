Former Big Brother housemate Chizzy Francis appealed for the reality show's ongoing reunion to be postponed

Following the controversies that have surrounded the BBNaija Season 7 reunion show, with the housemates continually trolling themselves, Chizzy made a public outcry

Chizzy went on to note that the entire programme was affecting his mental health and pleaded with Ebuka to send his message to the appropriate quarters

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate Chizzy Francis has begged for the urgent postponement of the reunion show.

Unsurprisingly, controversy has followed the BBNaija S7 reunion show ever since the ex-housemates started unleashing one another's past.

BBNaija Reunion: Chizzy cries out to show organizers Credit: @realityliving

Source: Instagram

Even though it has only been going on for four days, the drama surrounding the Level Up winner Phyna and other female housemates appears to have gotten to the roof

In the recent episode aired Thursday night, June 22, Phyna called Chichi a deadbeat mum who abandoned her two children and husband in Benin City, Nigeria. She went on to say that one of Chichi's children had body-shamed her for doing Bum surgery.

Following tonnes of criticism, Phyna stated that she did not say those things unprompted since Chichi had wished her dead and called her offensive terms such as abortionist, wombless, drug addict, and junky. She also stated that the show's producers edited out scenes in which Chichi insulted her.

In regard to all that has happened, Chizzy took to social media to plead with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, to chat with the organisers about postponing the reunion show

He revealed that the reunion was harming his mental health.

Chizzy posted on Twitter:

Please, @Ebuka can you tell Biggie to postpone this reunion cos of my mental health."

See his post below

BBNaija Chizzy's plea stirs reactions

Some understood where Chizzy's request came from. Others joked over his outcry. See their comments below:

@AK_BeautyofGod:

"Biggie never send anyone bro. Na you carry yourself go Biggie show."

@jessybleezy:

"Don’t worry, you were a rider and you did too much even wetin dem nor ask you. But I forgive you for what you did to my Shella’s."

@VannyUnholy:

"na till after phyna trend yesterday my friends know say reunion don start.normally it would be boring without her. Phyna the clout."

Source: Legit.ng