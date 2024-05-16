Renowned Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel recently engaged in an online conversation with his fans where he touched on an array of things

During the conversation, Kizz Daniel slammed his fans not to put him in the same bracket as Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy

These artists are usually claimed to be the top three artists in Nigeria and are classified as A-listers in the music industry

Nigeria singer and Afrobeats artist Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, recently shared his thoughts about the top three/top four conversations within the music industry.

During an online conversation with his fans, Kizz Daniel slammed the idea that he should be classified in the same bracket as Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel shuts down the idea of being in the same bracket as Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo/@kizzdaniel

A fan accused the singer of not doing enough promotion for his songs, which makes it difficult to argue that he is one of the country's top four singers.

"I'm big infinity" - Kizz Daniel reacts

The Nigerian singer reacted to the comment, noting that he is not interested in being put in the same bracket as Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

He further stated that he is bigger than being put in a bracket. However, he clarified that his comment isn't coming from a place of pride; instead, it is humility that comes from not being interested in any competition.

Read an excerpt of Kizz's response:

"I am big ♾ count me out pls. No competition at all... Na humility won finish us."

See Kizz Daniel's tweets below:

Kizz Daniel's comment about big 4 trends

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Kizz Daniel's comment:

@thesaviour_oftheparty:

"And he’s also making is muller! Steady getting it! No hard feelings!"

@eletapaulreign:

"Normally the guy sabi music."

@haywizzy_mbg:

"Big Infinity."

@__emerald__official:

"Vado is bigger than wizkid,but davido is bigger than him .and he’s a lil bigger than burna…Vado o great."

@king_mosa_:

"Abeg make Una leave Vado out of Una meaningless comparisons and competitions."

@wumi_roky:

"But kizz daniel is bigger than Wizkid."

@sally_d_weirdo:

"I feel AG BABY HAS THE RIGHT TO BE IN THE BIG ANYTHING CONVERSATION."

@iambankalat:

"No doubt Kizz Daniel is Big on his own Lane He’s a Living Legend no cap."

@itata_9:

"He does promo sha. The Reels on Instagram na wetin?"

