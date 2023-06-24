Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Amaka finally got the chance to confront Phyna at the reunion over Groovy

The young lady revealed that with the way Phyna pushed her to be with Groovy she really thought she had her back

For Amaka, it was after she found the pair kissing she realized Phyna did not have her back

The edition of the Big Brother Naija reunion on June 23 had Amaka and Phyna finally confronting each other over Groovy.

In a video sighted online, Amaka disclosed that in the house, Phyna was keying her into expressing affection for Groovy, even during tasks when they were supposed to be serious.

BBNaija Amaka speaks on Phyna betraying her Photo credit: @unusualphyna/@groovymony/@the_real_amaka

Source: Instagram

Things, however, took a different turn when Amaka saw Phyna and Groovy kissing which made her realize her supposed friend never had her back.

Netizens react to Amaka's video

The video got netizens calling Phyna out for being a bad friend and Amaka also shared part of the blame.

_____mimigold:

"Phyna is a betrayer… cus of stanship her nonsense fans will still defend her"

miz_edidiong:

"Is the way you all are insulting Amaka and not focusing on how her friend treated the situation. You all are just like your mentor "

teeto__olayeni:

"If you see phyna and you no run,then anything wey your eyes see take am like that."

gracia_4_lieutenant:

"How did this girl even win, someone disrespectful to this eeeeh ...She tires."

mae_bugatti:

"This Amaka sef ehn how many guys did you like, thank God groovy said that phyna told him that Amaka liked him but it seems groovy didn’t like her."

beulah____:

"This Phyna is a bad friend smh "

lilfashionworld:

"But groovy asked Amaka that phyna said she likes him, Amaka denied saying that,I even watch the clip self...so y una dey say phyna did not tell groovy anything."

dency_cruz:

"Amaka liked plenty guys for that house sha."

tuga_2smart:

"A relationship with Amaka and phyna just went into oblivion because of a guy. They would have been really splendid as friends ✍✍✍✍"

books_feverr:

"Omooo... Same Amaka that's said she is a player and was trying 4 guys... Abeg they are all guilty.

Source: Legit.ng