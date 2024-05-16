A Nigerian student has cried out online after checking her result in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

In a trending post shared on the Facebook app, she disclosed her UTME score and the course she intends to study in school

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people claimed her score was okay while others insisted that it was poor

A worried Nigerian student has asked netizens for advice after facing a challenge in her academic pursuit.

The young lady, Gift Ed, disclosed her score in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and also revealed her dream course.

Girl seeks help after seeing UTME score Photo credit: James Marshall/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Gift intends to study philosophy

According to Gift, she scored an aggregate of 174 in the examination and has doubts about her chances of entering the university.

She asked netizens if she was eligible to pursue a degree in philosophy with her aggregate score in the examination.

"Pls guys can I go for philosophy. My JAMB score 174," she asked.

Reactions as UTME candidate seeks help

Social media users who saw her post reacted to her situation in the comments.

While some Nigerians insisted that her score was poor, some others gave her hope and advised her to do better in the post UTME.

Julius Okojie said:

"Your score is poor do better next time."

Sandra Adebayo reacted:

"People wey get over 200 never even see admission sef."

Joshua Michael commented:

"Yeah it depends on the institution, your post utme or your screening result."

Peter Mfon said:

"My advice for you is that you should live schooling and enter into business."

Ayomide wrote:

"Na Wetin I score be dat ooo as a commercial student, Wetin I fit study oooo and which school ah fit go abeg."

Anita Giwa said:

"I scored 183 ,is there a possibility of getting admission into FCT college of nursing."

Raymond commented:

"Do you know how to pray?"

Jessieee added:

"It's quite poor but you can somehow."

See the post below:

