The BBNaija reunion on June 22 ended in chaos with Phyna trending on social media over her outburst at Chichi

The BBNaija winner said unpleasant things to her colleague and some netizens reached out to her to stop being razz

A screenshot of Phyna's response to people on Snapchat has gone viral with the reality star refusing to listen to anyone

The recent BBNaija reunion episode saw Phyna verbally attacking Chichi and going as low as blasting her late parents and child.

Social media was abuzz with reactions as netizens called out Phyna over the vile and unnecessary attack.

Netizens call out Phyna for saying she loves being razz Photo credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija winner went on a long rant and shared screenshots of her conversation with netizens on Snapchat, urging her to be classy and ignore the drama.

Phyna insulted every lady who reached out to her, fan or not and told them to stop forcing her to be classy.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Phyna telling netizens to leave her a razz woman

The BBNaija star's reaction to people calling her to stay classy got netizens calling her out over her obvious bad behaviour.

Read some comments gathered below:

tantohcar:

"This shameless girl."

joezibedu:

"The fact that she was the winner, tells you a lot about Nigerians."

annie_dinma:

"Bryann would have been better choice for this BBN winner. This girl is just tarnishing the image of this show."

heyfeyzeeno:

"Being Classless isn’t same as being real !!"

clustersbym:

"Ranting because she's being called out for her unprovoked vile comments towards another. She thought people would blindly support her bullsshit on the reunion like they did in the house. Girl, go get help and behave like an adult."

julicherryy:

"Phyna is disgusting! I said what I said."

chidi_presh:

"This lady disgusts me? How dare she use a dead person to insult someone. People’s mind are way deeper than you can imagine!"

alleyesonsophia:

"Phyna is the real definition of money miss road I pity who go marry her cos, how can a lady just open mouth waaah without rethinking."

freida_sensation:

"You are not razzzyou are local and rude."

_presh.ng:

"Grovvy go dey shout thank GodI saw through this animal. She was so quiet wen they asked her about grovvy. This is the worst mistake u guys made aside white money. Make una no try am again."

chichi_bherry:

"I think bbn started loosing views, rating, and people started loosing interest after this lady won. Coupled with the hardship in the country, but this lady winning was the last straw for most people."

Netizens drag Phyna for blasting Chichi with her messy motherhood history

The Big Brother Reunion became nastier as ex-housemates dug up each other's pasts to make the other feel less of themselves.

A snippet from the new episode ignited netizens' anger at the Level Up winner Phyna.

The few-second clip showed Phyna and Chichi engaged in a heated argument, where the former hurled insults at the latter using her rumoured history that once made the headlines early this year.

