The arrest of Street-pop singer Portable has been the buzz story across the Nigerian social media space over the last few hours

More clips from the singer's arrest have emerged online, from him trying to escape and getting dragged into the police vehicle

Another video from the arrest which has caught the attention of many online is the moment the singer's alleged wife, Queen Dami, was also picked up in connivance to defraud a car dealer

A video of how controversial Nigerian singer and street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, was arrested by some police officers has gone viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier when a clip of Portable trying to avoid arrest by jumping over a gate and taking to his heels went viral.

Video of the moment Queen Dami getting arrested along with her lover Portable creates a stir online. Photo credit: @officialqueen_dami/@portablebaeby/@benhundeyin

More video evidence from the arrest has now emerged online, and one of the clips that has caught the attention of many netizens is the moment Portable's lover, Queen Dami, was also arrested.

Former Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Dami, arrested

After Portable was seen being dragged on the floor by men of the Nigerian police force, another video of Queen Dami also being bundled into a car as she was arrested along with the singer.

Portable was arrested at Queen Dami's house. In the trending clips, Dami is seen begging the car dealer, noting that she has no hands in whatever is happening.

The car dealer was also heard noting that she hit Dami while she was recording the police manhandling Portable.

Reactions as Portable's lover, Dami gets arrested

Portable spend time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

