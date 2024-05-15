Davido has reacted to the news that he has let go of his lawyer of many years because he embezzled a huge sum of money

Stella Dimoko Korkus aka SDK had said that Bobo Ajudua had neglected his duties and taken over managerial money roles

In the response given by the singer, he said he didn't fire his lawyer because of embezzlement that they were still good friends

Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, professionally known Davido, has finally reacted to the news that he had laid off his friend and lawyer of many years, Bobo Ajudua.

Legit.ng had reported that celebrity blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, had stated that Ajudua had neglected his duties and taken over management of the singer's purse. She also claimed that Davido was locked out of a hotel because Ajudua refused to release money.

In response to the allegations, Davido confirmed laying his lawyer off, but not because he embezzled any fund. He warned his fans to disregard the tale.

Davido opens up on sacking lawyer. Photo credit@prince_11

Source: Instagram

Davido speaks about change

In his response, the Timeless crooner said that in business, things evolve and changes occur. Stating further, Davido, clarified that he was still good friend with Ajudua.

Recall that a few days ago, Israel DMW was dancing after news of Ajudua being fired as Davido's lawyer went viral.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Davido said about his lawyer. Here are some of the comments below:

@dittimiyasharon:

"Juju won’t like this oh after he don dance happy finish,."

@simeon.delight:

"Davido don suffer for una hand una go just Dey carry fake rumors."

@myhonorabl:

"I stand with Stella, no be Davido go tell me wetin to believe."

@debbytopa:

"In their words, they’re just good friends now. No business anymore."

@realdelex:

"I said it. The lawyer can't be sacked over embezzlement because he doesn't handle money. It must have been something else or his contract expired."

@ifeco153:

"Handler don smoke farouq igbo."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Where Stella come find the story?"

@percksss__:

"In other words bobo is not his lawyer anymore, i love how he cleared the air."

@anny__paul:

"Even GOD rested but una no want let this man rest."

@biiimbola:

"Just fire all of them abeg. Yeye team."

