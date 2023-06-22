The Big Brother Naija Reunion has indeed started, and its dramas are unfolding bit by bit, with a recent episode that caused a buzz online

Phyna triggered netizens with the manner in which she chose to address the argument she had with her colleague Chichi on the show

The BBnaija Level-Up winner mocked Chichi's body and went on to use her rumoured history against her, which displeased viewers

The Big Brother Reunion has gotten nastier as ex-housemates dig up each other's pasts to make the other feel less of themselves.

A snippet from the new episode ignited netizens' anger at the Level Up winner Phyna.

The few-second clip showed Phyna and Chichi engaged in a heated argument, where the former hurled insults at the latter using her rumoured history that once made the headlines early this year.

"Chichi, mother of two, one abandoned, one dead."

As if that wasn't enough, the BBNaija winner age-shamed her counterpart while making derogatory statements about her body

See the video below

Internet users react to Pyhna and Chichi's fight

Many were disappointed with how Phyna chose to handle the argument she had with Chichi. See their reactions below:

_yaagyafo:

"Phyna no get this energy for groovy o . Na chichi u dey age shame as if the 26 you’re claiming is truebush girl from evil forest."

emmanuella.eze.9461:

"Was it even necessary to go this far Others answered their questions straight e reach Phyna turn she turn am to fight."

presh8003:

"Hmmmm Chi fck up here maybe she forgot to tell her about the two abrtion."

bhumie123:

Chi chi mother of 2 one died,phyna are u for real….God I thought u have sense na wa oooo,to show say u sabi curse Abi Wetin,even age shaming…Winner in the mud."

ms_loverg:

"It's very obvious phyna is not from a place of love... No home training at all. She is so Razz."

official_preciousjohn:

"Phyna go and build your agbaro self first all those abrtion you were doing in abuja in ajoko house be like say you think say street has forgotten. A winner behaving like this..."

Phyna goes emotional as she speaks about her relationship with Groovy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Phyna explained why her relationship with colleague Groovy ended the way it did.

In an interview on Joy Prime TV, she stated that her feelings for him were genuine, but they dissipated when she understood he was not genuine.

Phyna stated that she discovered he was also interested in other females in the BBNaija house; therefore, she chose to play it safe rather than quit their relationship immediately.

