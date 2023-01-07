Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), season 7 star, Phyna recently got into a dirty Twitter fight with a troll who mocked her for being an abortionist

The former BBNaija housemate reacted to the accusation of being an abortionist, by noting that even though she's aborted twice, she isn't barren

Phyna also clarified that she doesn't sleep with sugar daddies nor does she force young guys to accept pregnancies so far they're not ready for the responsibility

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Season 7 BBNaija housemate and hype priestess, Josephina Otabor better known as Phyna recently got in an ugly online exchange with a Twitter troll who called her an abortionist.

Phyna reacted to the calling out by revealing that yes, she's aborted twice, and that's because she doesn't want to force a young guy who isn't ready for a child's responsibility to take up such.

BBNaija star, Phyna Otabor, recently shocked many Nigerians with a revelation she made about why she's barren or not. Photo credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

She also revealed that she doesn't sleep around with sugar daddies. While she shared that she doesn't sleep around for money and isn't carrying around any S*xually Transmitted Disease (STD).

The hype priestess also noted that even though she doesn't have a child now, she isn't barren because of drug abuse.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See Phyna's Twitter exchange with a troll that called her barren:

See how netizens reacted to Phyna's exchange with a troll that called an abortionist and barren

@kvmashe:

"One thing about Phyna, she will enter that poteaux poteaux with you and baff inside because w*f?"

@mide_esther:

"Happy mother's day to una sweet me for belle."

@teeto__olayeni:

"These fans should really know when to stop,you can't come for me(whether your fav sent you or you came by yourself) and expect me to have limits to what I will say....Na gbas for gbas gbos."

@reeceo21:

"All these answer to a fan or you are indirectly shading beauty."

@da_hypequeen:

"If she and beauty were throwing these shots at theirselves I won’t mind. Why are you engaging a fan based on hearsay?"

@seyi___funmi:

"I sha know some information are not meant for the internet no matter what."

@irawoskitchen:

"This one Don shirin oooo, You go dey joke with Phyna? Really? She no fear potopoto, she go enter, bath inside with you, stuck it up to your throat and eye then go and shower and leave you as if she was never inside. In btw, I love Phyna’s response sha!!!"

Phyna responds to question about her child, shares heartfelt details, and video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that in a recent statement, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up winner Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has opened up on the full details about her being a mother.

Phyna, during an interview on the E-Splash podcast, was questioned about her child, and she shared the full details.

The BBNaija winner revealed her baby girl is fine but added that she had not seen her since the end of the reality show.

Source: Legit.ng