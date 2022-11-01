BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, appears to be feeling the heat from becoming a celebrity going by her recent post

In a video making the rounds, the reality show winner was seen breaking down in tears as she complained about her mental health being at stake

Phyna also addressed BBNaija fans and noted that they have done more harm than good to her as she begged them to let her be

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, caused an online buzz after she broke down in tears in a viral video as she complained about fans.

In the trending clip, the reality show star looked dishevelled as she cried and complained about the excesses of BBNaija fans.

According to Phyna, she wants everybody out of her business and that even though she loves them, some of them have caused her more harm than good.

Phyna breaks down in tears over pressure from fans. Photos: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

The reality star admitted that she had been going through a lot lately and said she would prefer it for all of them to stay away from her business.

Phyna added that she doesn’t know if their aim is to send her into depression, but she will not be giving room for that.

She said:

“I want everybody out of my business. I really love you guys but it seems you guys, or some of you, have caused more harm than good to me. I'm human, I am a woman, enough of the dragging. I have been going through a lot lately and I really wish everybody would just stay off my business and let me be. I don't know if you guys want me to fall into depression or something but I am not giving room for that. I only won the show, I did not trade my soul.”

Not stopping there, Phyna added that all fan bases should leave her alone because she is not perfect. She asked them not to compare her to others.

According to her, people cannot talk her into falling into a depression that she never imagined she could fall into.

She also said:

“As I am not used to this lifestyle, It is affecting me mentally, emotionally, It is affecting me, I can’t lie. You guys should just leave me alone already, wish I can give this win to your faves, I really don’t mind. Just stop talking about me already, allow me to be me. I can't even focus to do anything.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Phyna breaks down in tears over pressure from fans

Phyna’s emotional video on how she was finding it tough with BBNaija fans stirred mixed reactions on social media. Read what some of them had to say below:

beccaszn:

"Too many things going on in the world right now… let’s just move with kindness."

owominireee:

"She’s not used to fame: but Abeg zuwanike small."

coddlegal_:

"If they stay out of your business how will you feed."

kwamezack_:

"Wow she’s so ungrateful."

sbn_michael:

"Y’all are so funny. You don’t want people in your business. Watin carry you go big brother house ? You’re not serious. Abeg no be your matter dey do us now. SMH ‍♂️"

big_baby_paula:

"This girl should rest na only you win BBanaija ???? Everyday different issue "

younique_womann:

"I thought she said they gon cry? Wetin dey sup now?"

