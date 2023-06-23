BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha, has reacted to the ongoing drama between BBN Level Up housemates, Phyna and Chichi

During the recently aired episode of the Level Up Reunion Show, Phyna and Chichi engaged in a heated argument which resulted in name-calling

Tacha took to Twitter to express her displeasure with Phyna for using Chichi’s late parents and child to insult her

BBNaija Level Up stars, Phyna and Chichi, recently caused a massive social media buzz following the latest episode of the Reunion Show.

On the show, both housemates had engaged in a heated exchange of words which led to Phyna insulting Chichi with her late parents and her late child.

Tacha condemned Phyna for insulting Chichi's late parents and child on BBN reunion show. Photos: @symply_tacha, @unusualphyna, @itschichiofficial

Tacha reacts as Phyna mentions Chichi’s late relatives on BBN Reunion

The heated episode between Chichi and Phyna trended online and got many Nigerians reacting, including BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha.

Tacha took to Twitter to express her displeasure with how Phyna had fired shots at Chichi using her late parents and child.

According to the ex-BBN star, dead relatives are off-limits. She wrote:

“D*ad relatives are off limits. This particular one no GEL AT ALL.”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react as Tacha calls out Phyna for insulting Chichi

Tacha’s reaction to the fight between Phyna and Chichi on the reunion show drew a lot of comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

HRM agreed that it wasn’t a good look:

This tweep advised Tacha not to get involved in their drama:

Ariyike advised Tacha to know better instead of commenting:

Bontse had this to say about why housemates should not be too open with others:

Akosua wrote:

Frankchizzy said Tacha did the same thing to Mercy:

Nnaemeka called Phyna razz:

Kenny had this to say:

