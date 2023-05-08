Big Brother Naija (BBN) Level Up superstar, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed reasons why she won’t date fellow BBN reality TV stars

The disclosure came when Phyna reacted to a post where Chizzy had made a remark online about Phyna and Groovy’s relationship

Phyna was quick to dismiss Chizzy’s statement, explaining her reasons for not wanting a relationship with her fellow BBNaija stars

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Phyna, has revealed that she is not interested in dating any male contestant from the reality TV show.

Phyna made her disclosure on social media when one of the ex-housemates, Chizzy, sparked the conversation after he insinuated that Groovy and Phyna were perfect couples.

In response to the remark, Phyna advised Chizzy to avoid shipping her with BBN males since there are sweeter lads' in Nigeria.

Chizzy wrote: "Take it easy on us, abeg... I go ship ooo."

Which triggered Phyna into saying,:

"Chizzy, sweet boys dey Nigeria na. Why you just wan ship me with BBN boys. Ship me with human being abeg."

This conversation sparked debate among fans, with some supporting Phyna's attitude and others criticising her for being overly critical.

mhiz_zeeblack:

"Na Groovy we suppose ship human being sef."

adadi_nma2:

"This breakfast groovy serve this girl really hot."

ify_may1:

"All of a sudden,he’s no longer a human being! When you wan use kiss and spit frustrate am you no remember."

