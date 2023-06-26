For many Nigerians born in the late 1980s and early 1990s, watching the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards on TV over the years and seeing African-American stars win the awards. It became a huge deal for African artists who craved winning it.

However, since 2011 when 2face Idibia and his Nigerian colleague D'banj shared the stage and won the BET award for Best African/International Act, Afrobeat artists have dominated the category with supreme dominance.

Legit.ng in this article has compiled a list of Nigerian artists who had won the BET Awards since 2011. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@2baba/@iceprincezamani

Source: Instagram

Between 2011 and 2023, 6 Nigerian artists have won it, with Burna Boy setting a record of winning it four times in a roll.

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted the six Nigerian artists who have won the BET Awards when and how many times.

1. D'banj and 2face were the first Nigerians to win the BET Awards:

In 2011, ace Nigerian musicians D'banj and 2face shattered the ceiling as they shared the stage and became the first Afrobeat music stars to win the BET awards for the best African acts.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many young Nigerian singers regard these guys as the pioneers of the current global recognition Afrobeat enjoys.

2. Wizkid has won the BET awards twice in 2012 & 2017:

Grammy Award winner Wizkid Ayo Balogun made history in 2012, winning the next BET award after D'banj and 2face's pioneering win.

But Wizkid had to share the honours of winning the award with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

However, after the award show, Big Wiz made history and called out the BET award organisers for disrespecting African artists. He slammed the show for presenting African artists their awards backstage and not in full glare like other artists.

3. Ice Prince came through in 2013 with 'Oleku':

Ice Prince is the only African Hip-hop artist to have won the BET awards, and he did it in style.

The Plateau state rapper rocked the Nigerian and African music industry to its core in 2013, and for the first time, he won the BET award as a single artist not sharing with any other musician.

Ice Prince's Oleku in 2013 is still regarded as one of Africa's biggest hip-hop tracks as it went platinum in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

4. Davido has two BET Awards in 2014 and 2018:

Another Afrobeat superstar that has been massively consistent on the music scene across borders in Africa is Davido.

He gave such a spectacular performance at the 2023 BET Award show that it has been certified as gold.

Over the last decade, Davido has won the BET award twice, once as the Best African Act in 2014 and as the Best International Act in 2018.

5. Burna Boy has set a record as the first African artist to win four BET Awards:

Ace Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy is regarded by many as the king in a realm of his own who recently made history as the first African artist to win four BET Awards.

Burna Boy has won the BET Award for Best International Act in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023. He only missed out on it in 2022 to another Nigerian gem, Tems.

6. Tems is the first female African artist to win the BET Awards

Nigerian songstress and Afrobeat vocal powerhouse, Tems recently broke the jinx as she became the first female artist to win a BET award.

The Rebel leader wrestled the award from the African Giant in 2022 as she claimed her first international accolade before going on to win the Grammy Awards.

Cameroonian Singer Libianca Beats Asake to BET Award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally recognised Nigerian singer Burna Boy set a new record at the 2023 BET Awards as the first artist to win the Best International Act four times in a row; no Nigerian artist joined him on the winner's podium this year.

The other Nigerian artist who was in the running for an award was Asake. However, the YBNL star lost out to Cameroonian vocal diva Libianca.

Libianca won the 2023 BET Best International New Act award ahead of Nigerian singer Asake and other African artists.

Source: Legit.ng