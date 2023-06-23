BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has now spoken up on social media after her heated reunion episode with Chichi aired on TV

The reality star broke her silence online after she was heavily criticised for insulting Chichi with her late parents and child

According to Phyna, the BBNaija organisers set her up by pulling her aside and encouraging her to respond to the insults she received which wasn’t aired on TV

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has now taken to social media to share her side of events after the reunion episode of her heated fight with Chichi trended online.

Recall that during the Level Up reunion show, Phyna and Chichi had engaged in a heated exchange of words with the show winner insulting her colleague with her late parents and child.

After the controversial episode aired and led to Phyna being dragged online, she took to her Snapchat page to clear the air.

Phyna accuses BBNaija organisers of setting her up

The Level Up show winner took to Snapchat to vent after she was blasted by many Nigerians for her choice of words on Chichi.

According to her, the BBNaija show producers did not show the parts where she was body shamed, called shapeless, wombless and an abortionist. She also added that they removed the parts she was called a husband snatcher and more on day one but jumped to the second day of the reunion where she finally returned the insults.

Phyna explained that she was actually taken aside and encouraged to respond to the insults by telling her not to allow others to talk down on her. She added that they also promised to look into her project because she had pitched an idea to them but they were not responsive but when she refused to go for the reunion, they convinced her that they would talk about her pitch after the show.

The Level Up winner said she went for the reunion because she is a hustler and only wanted them to pay attention to the show she was pitching to them. Phyna added that she never came for anyone unprovoked on the show and she also stood by her words but noted that they should have aired all that transpired accordingly.

They make you then they break you

Also on her Snapchat rant, Phyna claimed that she had been set up by Multichoice and noted that after making her, they wanted to break her.

The Level Up show winner also noted that she had not received many of the prizes she won on the show.

See a compilation of her Snapchat rant below:

Netizens react as Phyna accuses BBNaija organisers of setting her up with reunion show

Many fans of the reality show reacted online after Phyna shared her side of events. While some of them sympathised with her and noted that she could not have attacked Chichi unprovoked, others said that Multichoice did not force her to utter the exact words she did.

Read some of the comments below:

oluwamheenah:

“This doesn’t justify using her dead child to insult her, nobody said you shouldn’t insult her back, besides the clip we all watch is a different day, what ebuka asked didn’t warrant all those insults you threw at her aunty!!!!!You can cry under my comment, I'll drink your tears.”

joanngomba:

“So production put all those insults in your mouth too? Even if it was edited, you said those words. So please shut it.”

jaymyke1:

“Even if you were bodyshamed or called this or that, simple courtesy demands you not to say ill words to your colleague. You have won the show already so what exactly were you trying to prove. My wife was your biggest fan but disappointed at your outburst.”

fenyygirl_25:

“As an adult learn to control your words,one thing I’ve noticed is ,once you bring up people’s kids or dead relatives you have automatically lost that argument, lastly THEY CANT SET YOU UP IF YOU DONT GIVE THEM SOMETHING TO WORK WITH!! Selah.”

ayam_bheee:

“Probably there are cut and join , but then, you don’t shame someone with the dè@th of a loved one . Both Phyna and chichi didn’t do right please . I didn’t see Shegs and Adekunkle insulting and shaming themselves like this. But women will always be women . Dear ladies, we can do better please.”

ms_litah:

“Someone tell her to own up to her mistakes, she will be a better person not shifting blames, multichoice did not write the words u used , Rhe real problems is bringing the dead "una mama die, papa die" is it part of Multichoice corner???”

mayreepaul:

“From what they aired honestly I knew it was a cut and join video because the way they made it seem like it was an unprovoked insult and chichi sitting like that lol na lie joor not the chichi I watched on tv she definitely said something the triggered the insults.”

treasure__ng:

“I’m not a fan of BBN show bcos i barely have the time but the hate on this street on Phyna last year made me pick an interest n i watched that show for at least 50days… n if u actually did watch that show u will know that Phyna can’t come for anyone unprovoked…… but what this organization did is absolute rubbish.”

mimi.jeph:

“Whether provoked or unprovoked you don’t use dead parents as an insult.”

eves_classichaircollections:

“Nothing you say can erase the embarrassment that was aired yesterday.”

sweetest_gucci:

“Please I watched d show…. Even what phyna did to Amaka tells what she can do…. Even with the insults chichi was calm n relaxed even in her response….. Phyna u think derz an award for best abuser Abi…. This is what u have planned to tell her for months… Abeg rest, u will b forgotten soon nor worry.”

Tacha reacts as Phyna uses Chichi's late parents and child to insult her

The heated episode between Chichi and Phyna trended online and got many Nigerians reacting, including BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha.

Tacha took to Twitter to express her displeasure with how Phyna had fired shots at Chichi using her late parents and child.

According to the ex-BBN star, dead relatives are off-limits.

